Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is the quietest natural location on the surface of the planet?
What is the quietest natural location on the surface of the planet? © Getty Images

What is the quietest natural location on the surface of the planet?

Asked by: Paul Mellor, St Albans

There are many regions on the planet that are remote enough for you to escape all the noise of human civilisation. England’s most tranquil place, according to the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), is a 500m-by-500m patch of bogland in Kielder Mires, Northumberland.

Advertisement

But tranquil is not the same as silent: even this ungrazed wilderness still has the sound of wind and the occasional bird. In fact, being able to hear birdsong was one of the factors that the CPRE included when calculating a place’s tranquillity score.

To escape wind and birdsong, too, you need somewhere barren and sheltered, such as the crater of a volcano. One good candidate is the Haleakalā crater on the Hawaiian island of Maui, which has been dubbed the “quietest place on Earth”. Here, the sound level is just 10 decibels – the same volume as your own breathing – and is probably as quiet as anything you can experience.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

How much does Earth’s atmosphere weigh? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How much does Earth’s atmosphere weigh?

If you run east, are you running faster than if you run west? © Getty Images
Everyday science

If you run east, are you running faster than if you run west?

Do rising sea levels mean mountain elevations will need to be adjusted? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do rising sea levels mean mountain elevations will need to be adjusted?

What will be the long-term consequence of the cooling of the Earth's interior? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

What will happen if the Earth’s core cooled down?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?