What’s the carbon footprint of streaming TV?

Exact figures can be hard to calculate, but The Carbon Trust – an initiative from University of Bristol researchers, using data from media companies including the BBC, ITV, Netflix and Sky – has calculated that online video streaming creates carbon emissions of 56 grams of CO 2 equivalent per device per hour, which they say is very small compared to other everyday activities.

This means that if you spent two hours a day streaming like the average person, you’d create emissions of almost 41kg of CO 2 equivalent per year.

Asked by: Ashley Warren, Chester

