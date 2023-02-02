Much of it has to do with personal space. A study by the University of Wroclaw in Poland asked people around the world at what distance they found the physical presence of a stranger to be uncomfortable. People in England were in the middle in terms of the spread of preferences and, for them, discomfort kicked in at anything closer than a metre – barely avoidable in many elevators.

Another factor is the lack of a social script. From business interviews to doctor’s appointments, we navigate many situations in life by playing a role and following expected norms. But just what is the appropriate conduct when you’re nose-to-nose with a stranger in a lift – stare at the ground and pretend they’re not there, or strike up small talk? The good news is research shows that a brief chat might not be as awkward as you expect.

Asked by: Hannah Wade, Birmingham

