Why elevator rides with strangers are painfully awkward, according a psychologist
Cue awkward silence and fidgeting with your phone.
Much of it has to do with personal space. A study by the University of Wroclaw in Poland asked people around the world at what distance they found the physical presence of a stranger to be uncomfortable. People in England were in the middle in terms of the spread of preferences and, for them, discomfort kicked in at anything closer than a metre – barely avoidable in many elevators.
Another factor is the lack of a social script. From business interviews to doctor’s appointments, we navigate many situations in life by playing a role and following expected norms. But just what is the appropriate conduct when you’re nose-to-nose with a stranger in a lift – stare at the ground and pretend they’re not there, or strike up small talk? The good news is research shows that a brief chat might not be as awkward as you expect.
Read more:
- Why do we make eye contact with strangers as we pass them?
- Why does it feel so good to set the world to rights with a friend?
- How do we choose our friends?
Asked by: Hannah Wade, Birmingham
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Christian Jarrett is a cognitive neuroscientist, science writer and author. He is the Deputy Editor of Psyche, the sister magazine to Aeon that illuminates the human condition through psychology, philosophy and the arts. Jarrett also created the British Psychological Society's Research Digest blog and was the first ever staff journalist on the Society's magazine, The Psychologist. He is author of Great Myths of The Brain and Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.