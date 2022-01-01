SiderAL® A new technology to counter iron deficiency
Advertisement feature
Iron deficiency is a common condition of low iron levels in our body.
Sucrosomial® iron is an innovative oral technology with excellent tolerability and high absorption of this important nutrient in all situations of deficiency or increased needs for iron.
Iron is an essential element for the body. It promotes the formation of hemoglobin and myoglobin, supports the immune system and normal cognitive function as well as supporting growth in children and adolescents.
The causes that can lead to the increase in the need for iron are different, but, in all cases, it is necessary to restore the body’s balance of this nutrient in order to facilitate certain normal physiological functions of our bodies.
Sucrosomial® iron is an innovative oral iron technology, in which ferric pyrophosphate (trivalent iron) is transported within a matrix of phospholipids and sucrose esters of fatty acids. This structure, called Sucrosome®, allows high absorption of iron and optimal gastrointestinal tolerability.
Scientific evidence on Sucrosomial® iron demonstrates that this newer technology allows the absorption of iron by the intestinal tract and its distribution to the target tissues.Several studies in scientific literature confirm the efficacy of Sucrosomial® iron supplementation in many clinical settings, where the deficiency of iron is frequent.
Sucrosomial® iron can be taken anytime in the day (with a meal or in between meals), for long periods of time, and prevents any discomfort commonly associated with iron intake, such as metallic and unpleasant aftertaste, irritation of the gastric mucosa, nausea or constipation. Overcoming the limits related to the conventional supplementation of iron, Sucrosomial® iron promotes the intake of this important nutrient in all situations of deficiency or increased needs for iron.
