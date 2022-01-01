SiderAL® A new technology to counter iron deficiency

The causes that can lead to the increase in the need for iron are different, but, in all cases, it is necessary to restore the body’s balance of this nutrient in order to facilitate certain normal physiological functions of our bodies.

Sucrosomial® iron is an innovative oral iron technology, in which ferric pyrophosphate (trivalent iron) is transported within a matrix of phospholipids and sucrose esters of fatty acids. This structure, called Sucrosome®, allows high absorption of iron and optimal gastrointestinal tolerability.

Scientific evidence on Sucrosomial® iron demonstrates that this newer technology allows the absorption of iron by the intestinal tract and its distribution to the target tissues.Several studies in scientific literature confirm the efficacy of Sucrosomial® iron supplementation in many clinical settings, where the deficiency of iron is frequent.