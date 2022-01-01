Start your adventure in chemistry now

Making chemistry accessible to all It’s never too late to explore the possibilities that come with being a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry; whether you’re at the beginning of your career journey or a little further down the line, you’ll have access to a suite of benefits that are tailored to your specific membership category and career stage. This ensures that your membership gives you the right support and the right tools to reach your potential at every stage of your career. Some of the key areas of support include one-to-one career advice, webinar programmes for career decisions and guidance on professional development routes. Dr James Fleming initially planned to study maths at university, but later chose to do an RSC-accredited MChem which went on to form the basis of my RSC researcher mobility grant application. He says, “without RSC funding, I don’t think I’d have had the same opportunities for professional development in my career so far. The researcher mobility grant and EnterprisePlus training voucher enabled me to increase my knowledge of chemistry and consequently made me a better scientist.” Whatever your relationship is with chemical sciences, the RSC will have a membership option to suit you, allowing you to get the support, resources and connections you need to thrive.