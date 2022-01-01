Start your adventure in chemistry now
Opting for membership with the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is an excellent way to ensure that you get the support that you need, whichever path you take in the chemical sciences.
Rewarding. Supportive. Community.
The Royal Society of Chemistry is the world's leading chemistry community, with over 50,000 members across the globe. Coming from a variety of backgrounds, RSC members all form
Wherever you’re at in your journey with chemical sciences, there are six types of membership to choose from that all reflect a particular level of experience. All of these membership options are designed to support the incredible work of scientists, researchers, educators and peers — and the RSC welcomes you to be part of this global community.
Connect to a worldwide community
When you become a member of the RSC, you will have full support at every stage of your career — not to mention you’ll be connected with chemical scientists from all over the world. Having this kind of access gives you not only the knowledge you need to thrive but also the tools and resources required to pave a future in chemistry, staying at the forefront of a thriving profession.
Chemical science student Nessa Carson joined the RSC when she was still in high school, being an early career chemical scientist, Nessa thinks the most valuable part of her membership is the careers support. She says, “I have spoken to just about everyone in the Careers and Professional Development team and they really know what they’re talking about. Whenever I’m thinking about making a career decision, they are one of the first groups I turn to for advice and support.”
Making chemistry accessible to all
It’s never too late to explore the possibilities that come with being a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry; whether you’re at the beginning of your career journey or a little further down the line, you’ll have access to a suite of benefits that are tailored to your specific membership category and career stage. This ensures that your membership gives you the right support and the right tools to reach your potential at every stage of your career. Some of the key areas of support include one-to-one career advice, webinar programmes for career decisions and guidance on professional development routes.
Dr James Fleming initially planned to study maths at university, but later chose to do an RSC-accredited MChem which went on to form the basis of my RSC researcher mobility grant application. He says, “without RSC funding, I don’t think I’d have had the same opportunities for professional development in my career so far. The researcher mobility grant and EnterprisePlus training voucher enabled me to increase my knowledge of chemistry and consequently made me a better scientist.” Whatever your relationship is with chemical sciences, the RSC will have a membership option to suit you, allowing you to get the support, resources and connections you need to thrive.
