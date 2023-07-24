Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore overcoming imposter syndrome.

Advertisement

Do you ever feel like a fraud in your everyday life, and everyone’s about to find out you don’t really belong? If so, you’ve likely experience imposter syndrome – a pattern of self-doubt that persists despite all your accomplishments.

Why is it these feelings emerge? And can a person actually be cured of imposter syndrome? To answer these questions and much more, we’re joined by Dr Jessamy Hibberd, Clinical Psychologist and co-author of book The Imposter Cure: How to stop feeling like a fraud and escape the mind-trap of imposter syndrome.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: