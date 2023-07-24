Instant Genius Podcast: How to overcome imposter syndrome
The psychology behind why you may feel like a fraud – and how to break free of the mind trap.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore overcoming imposter syndrome.
Do you ever feel like a fraud in your everyday life, and everyone’s about to find out you don’t really belong? If so, you’ve likely experience imposter syndrome – a pattern of self-doubt that persists despite all your accomplishments.
Why is it these feelings emerge? And can a person actually be cured of imposter syndrome? To answer these questions and much more, we’re joined by Dr Jessamy Hibberd, Clinical Psychologist and co-author of book The Imposter Cure: How to stop feeling like a fraud and escape the mind-trap of imposter syndrome.
Authors
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduate students at The University of Sheffield.
