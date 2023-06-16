Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring retirement, and how to make the most of it.

Hopefully, we’ll all reach the age where we can retire at some point. But how can we navigate it in good mental and physical health, for ourselves and our loved ones?

In this episode we speak to Tania Wiseman, associate professor of occupational therapy at Swansea University, to find out. She runs us through what can happen to us when we retire and how to best cope with it.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

