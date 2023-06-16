Instant Genius Podcast: How to retire in good health, with Tania Wiseman
How retirement can change your body and mind, and how to best cope with it.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring retirement, and how to make the most of it.
Hopefully, we’ll all reach the age where we can retire at some point. But how can we navigate it in good mental and physical health, for ourselves and our loved ones?
In this episode we speak to Tania Wiseman, associate professor of occupational therapy at Swansea University, to find out. She runs us through what can happen to us when we retire and how to best cope with it.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- Why people believe in ghosts, with Ben Alderson-Day
- How to spot a narcissist, with Dr Erica Hepper
- Solving the UK’s water pollution problem, with Dr Tanja Radu
- Perfectionism, with Thomas Curran
- The hidden ways ocean currents change our world, with Helen Czerski
- Dog psychology, with Prof Alexandra Horowitz
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.