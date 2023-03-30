It is thought that one of the most common causes of neck ‘cracking’ is gas bubbles in the synovial fluid escaping a tight space. This synovial fluid is a lubricant between the joints, formed by a combination of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen.

If you deliberately roll your neck, it is thought that you can sometimes release these bubbles, resulting in a series of popping sounds that may sound like cracking. The release of the gas build-up explains why muscles or joints often feel looser and more comfortable after they’ve been ‘popped’ or ‘cracked’.

Asked by: Kevin Harding, Bedford

