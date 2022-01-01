How do vitamins and minerals affect the immune system?

Vitamins are organic substances found naturally in plants and animals. They form an essential part of a healthy diet and are important for keeping your body working as it should.

Some vitamins are synthesised within the body itself, for example Vitamin D is produced as a result of sunlight exposure. In fact, the NHS recommends that everyone in the UK should consider taking vitamin D supplements during the autumn and winter months. Vitamin K and biotin (one of the B vitamins involved in metabolism) on the other hand, are synthesised by bacteria in the gut.

Minerals are different; they’re inorganic elements found in rocks, soil and water. But thanks to the magic of the food chain, we’re able to absorb minerals indirectly from the environment. Like vitamins, minerals are important for supporting a wide range of bodily functions and there are two main types. Macro minerals are those that the body needs in greater quantities (such as magnesium), while trace minerals are those that the body needs in smaller amounts (like selenium or iron).

Different vitamins and minerals can influence the immune system in different ways:

Vitamin D

Aside from its function in maintaining healthy bones, teeth and muscles, vitamin D may also have a role to play in our adaptive immune system. Studies have shown it modulates key elements of innate immunity, while a deficiency has been associated with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to infection.

Iron

Small amounts of iron are essential for the production of haemoglobin, the substance in red blood cells that gives blood its colour and transports oxygen around the body. Iron promotes the growth of natural killer (NK) cells and t-lymphocytes, a major component of the adaptive immune system. NK cells limit the spread of certain types of microbial infections (and tumours) and therefore prevent the subsequent tissue damage.

Zinc

Zinc is an important trace mineral in our innate immune system, the part that’s first to act and is always on the lookout for infections. It has immunostimulant properties, offers a degree of protection from the rhinovirus, and trials have shown that zinc supplements can reduce the duration of a cold by up to 40 per cent.

Iodine

Iodine is an essential mineral for the biosynthesis (normal production) of thyroid hormones. These hormones can trigger an immune response and provide that first physical barrier in preventing pathogens from entering (and proliferating) in the body.

Eleutherococcus senticosus

Eleutherococcus is actually a type of woody shrub, widely believed to have an anti-fatigue effect, and it’s also known as Siberian ginseng. Like iron, E. senticosus stimulates the proliferation of NK cells and t-lymphocytes but is more often used for its adaptogenic qualities. Some studies have demonstrated that adaptogens help increase resistance to stress, while also decreasing sensitivity to stressors. The herb has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and more recently for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, anaemia, and rheumatoid arthritis.