The streaming service made for audiophiles Discover your favourite artists on Qobuz If you care about how your music sounds, Qobuz could very quickly become your go-to. The streaming and downloading service has been on the scene since 2007 and is steadily expanding. Since its inception, it's become the first-ever CD-quality streaming service to hit the UK. If you’re unfamiliar with the world of streaming and downloading music, Qobuz is a superb platform for listeners who have an appreciation for top-tier audio and the hardware to support it. Over the last few years, it has received significant recognition, particularly amongst those who would describe themselves as being something of an ‘audiophile’.