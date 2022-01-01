|
The streaming service made for audiophiles
Discover your favourite artists on Qobuz
If you care about how your music sounds, Qobuz could very quickly become your go-to. The streaming and downloading service has been on the scene since 2007 and is steadily expanding. Since its inception, it's become the first-ever CD-quality streaming service to hit the UK.
If you’re unfamiliar with the world of streaming and downloading music, Qobuz is a superb platform for listeners who have an appreciation for top-tier audio and the hardware to support it. Over the last few years, it has received significant recognition, particularly amongst those who would describe themselves as being something of an ‘audiophile’.
What is Qobuz?
A pioneering platform for high-quality sound, Qobuz is the music streaming and download site that is particularly well suited to real music lovers — the main draw is the exceptional sound quality. Their service provides streaming and purchasing options in Hi-Fi and Hi-Res formats. If you’re unfamiliar with the intricacies of Hi-Fi and Hi-Res, Hi-Fi quality works by translating sound to CD quality with a bit rate up to 1,411 kbps and a sample rate of 44.1Khz at 16 bits. Hi-Res takes things up a notch and provides an even better quality sound with a sample rate of 96kHz or 192kHz at 24 bits and a bit rate of up to 9,216kbps.
Can I trial Qobuz?
Yes, you can try a one-month free trial without any commitment, all you need to do is supply a valid payment (to start the trial) and under no circumstance will you be charged before the end of this period. You can cancel your subscription at any time, even during the trial.
Other excellent features include unlimited streaming of more than 70 million tracks spanning musical genres from everything ranging from classical to jazz and countless other genres. Qobuz also allows you to discover new artists and albums in addition to playlists made by Qobuz musical experts. You can also tailor your Qobuz experience to include top tracks, albums, artists and curated playlists. There are also plenty of reviews and exclusive interviews, all waiting to be discovered.
