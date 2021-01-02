Accessibility Links

  Take a look inside the new Dune graphic novel
Take a look inside the new Dune graphic novel adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC

Take a look inside the new Dune graphic novel

Step onto the planet Arrakis with this extract from Dune: The Graphic Novel, Brian Herbert's adaptation of his father's bestselling sci-fi adventure tale.

The original Dune, penned by science fiction writer Frank Herbert, was published in 1965, and it quickly became one of the best-selling sci-fi novels of all time. Countless writers have cited his series as inspiration, including his son, Brian Herbert.

The story has been adapted for several films over the years, as well as games, comic books and spin-off books.

Ahead of its return to the big screen (again) next year, we’re taking a look into the recently published Dune: The Graphic Novel.

Created by Herbert’s son, Brian, and science fiction writer Kevin J Anderson, Dune: The Graphic Novel depicts the epic adventure that unfolds on the desert planet Arrakis in stunning illustrations.

What follows is an extract from the new book, where we take flight across the desert with the Duke, his son, and planetologist Dr Kynes…

Page 78 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 79 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 80 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 81 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 82 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 83 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 84 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 85 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 86 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 87 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC
Page 88 and 89 of Dune: The Graphic Novel, adapted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allen and Patricia Martín, published by Abrams ComicArts © 2020 Herbert Properties LLC

Extracted from Dune: The Graphic Novel (£17.99, Abrams ComicArts) by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, illustrated by Raúl Allén, and Patricia Martín.

Cover of Dune: The Graphic Novel

