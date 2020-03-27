The Science Focus Book Club: April 2020

Invisible Women won the Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize 2019, is a Sunday Times Bestseller and was the winner of the Reader’s Choice Books Are My Bag Awards 2019. And those are just a few of its accolades.

In Invisible Women, the reader lives a life where the office thermostat is always set too cold, where you’re likely to leave a doctor’s appointment with a prescription for a drug completely wrong for your body, and where everything has been designed slightly bigger than one’s hand can comfortably hold.

Except, for half of all readers, they’re already living that life. We (I mean, women) might not even realise the extent to which the world we’re living in has been biased against us, but I assure you, everyone will feel more enraged and empowered after reading the stories of injustice in Invisible Women. I’m looking forward to discussing it with you all. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant