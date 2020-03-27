The Science Focus Book Club: April 2020

Do you love to read great popular science and nonfiction? Join the Science Focus Book Club in reading Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez and receive:
- Two free chapters from the award-winning book, Invisible Women
- An exclusive podcast, livestreamed on 21 April, with Caroline answering your questions about the book
- More science stories about gender
- Great recommendations for more science titles to add to your bookshelves
- A community of other science book lovers on Facebook and Twitter
What next?
- Head over to Facebook and join our dedicated group
- Let us know you’re going to be reading with us and tweet using the hashtag #SFBookClub
- Share a picture on Instagram of you reading Invisible Women
- Send us your questions through Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for Caroline by 20 April
- Tune in to a live Q&A session with Caroline and Science Focus on 21 April [details coming soon]
Invisible Women won the Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize 2019, is a Sunday Times Bestseller and was the winner of the Reader’s Choice Books Are My Bag Awards 2019. And those are just a few of its accolades.
In Invisible Women, the reader lives a life where the office thermostat is always set too cold, where you’re likely to leave a doctor’s appointment with a prescription for a drug completely wrong for your body, and where everything has been designed slightly bigger than one’s hand can comfortably hold.
Except, for half of all readers, they’re already living that life. We (I mean, women) might not even realise the extent to which the world we’re living in has been biased against us, but I assure you, everyone will feel more enraged and empowered after reading the stories of injustice in Invisible Women. I’m looking forward to discussing it with you all. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant
Can’t wait for the Q&A session with Caroline? Listen to our podcast episode with her from last year: