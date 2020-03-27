Accessibility Links

The Science Focus Book Club: April 2020

This month we’re reading: Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez.

Do you love to read great popular science and nonfiction? Join the Science Focus Book Club in reading Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez and receive:

What next?

  1. Head over to Facebook and join our dedicated group
  2. Let us know you’re going to be reading with us and tweet using the hashtag #SFBookClub
  3. Share a picture on Instagram of you reading Invisible Women
  4. Send us your questions through Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for Caroline by 20 April
  5. Tune in to a live Q&A session with Caroline and Science Focus on 21 April [details coming soon]

Invisible Women won the Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize 2019, is a Sunday Times Bestseller and was the winner of the Reader’s Choice Books Are My Bag Awards 2019. And those are just a few of its accolades.

In Invisible Women, the reader lives a life where the office thermostat is always set too cold, where you’re likely to leave a doctor’s appointment with a prescription for a drug completely wrong for your body, and where everything has been designed slightly bigger than one’s hand can comfortably hold.

Except, for half of all readers, they’re already living that life. We (I mean, women) might not even realise the extent to which the world we’re living in has been biased against us, but I assure you, everyone will feel more enraged and empowered after reading the stories of injustice in Invisible Women. I’m looking forward to discussing it with you all. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant

Can’t wait for the Q&A session with Caroline? Listen to our podcast episode with her from last year:

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

