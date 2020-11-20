Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Books
  3. Win a copy of Sapiens: A Graphic History
Win a copy of Sapiens: A Graphic History © Yuval Noah Harari, David Vandermeulen and Daniel Casanave

Win a copy of Sapiens: A Graphic History

We have five copies of Sapiens: A Graphic History by author Yuval Noah Harari, co-writer David Vandermeulen and illustrator Daniel Casanave, to give away.

Opens 20th November, 2020 11:20
Closes 03rd December, 2020 12:00

From the best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari, this new illustrated retelling of human history invites all to wonder at the marvel that is our existence on this planet.

Advertisement

It’s a humorous affair: the Sapiens meet the Neanderthals like in a reality TV episode, while the extinction of the woolly mammoth is narrated from afar, Attenborough-style.

We have five copies of Sapiens: A Graphic History to give away. All you have to do is read this extract from the introduction to the new Yuval Noah Harari graphic novel and answer the question below.

Sapiens: A Graphic History (£18.99, Jonathan Cape) by Yuval Noah Harari, David Casanave and David Vanderneulen is out now.

Cover of Sapiens: A Graphic History

Competition question

Where did the first humans evolve?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.
Enter address manually

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Go to the main competitions page

Advertisement

Tags