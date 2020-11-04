Win all the books on the 2020 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist

The Royal Society Science Book Prize, sponsored by Insight Investment, is giving away a bundle of their 2020 shortlist to one lucky reader of BBC Science Focus.

Advertisement

The shortlist includes the winning title, Explaining Humans: What Science Can Teach Us about Life, Love and Relationships, by Dr Camilla Pang, which uses the empirical rules of science to answer questions about societal norms and understand neurodiversity.

Also included is; The Double X Economy: The Epic Power of Empowering Women by Oxford scholar Linda Scott; The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness by journalist Susannah Cahalan; The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson OBE FRE; Transcendence: How Humans Evolved through Fire, Language, Beauty, and Time, by journalist and broadcaster Gaia Vince; and The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili.

All you have to do is read about the The Royal Society competition and answer the question below. The competition is open to residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older.