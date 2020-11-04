Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Books
  3. Win all the books on the 2020 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist

Win all the books on the 2020 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist

We have a bundle of all six books from the shortlist to give away, including the winning title, Explaining Humans by Dr Camilla Pang.

Opens 04th November, 2020 15:57
Closes 11th November, 2020 11:59

The Royal Society Science Book Prize, sponsored by Insight Investment, is giving away a bundle of their 2020 shortlist to one lucky reader of BBC Science Focus.

Advertisement

The shortlist includes the winning title, Explaining Humans: What Science Can Teach Us about Life, Love and Relationships, by Dr Camilla Pang, which uses the empirical rules of science to answer questions about societal norms and understand neurodiversity.

Also included is; The Double X Economy: The Epic Power of Empowering Women by Oxford scholar Linda Scott; The Great Pretender: The Undercover Mission That Changed Our Understanding of Madness by journalist Susannah Cahalan; The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson OBE FRE; Transcendence: How Humans Evolved through Fire, Language, Beauty, and Time, by journalist and broadcaster Gaia Vince; and The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili.

All you have to do is read about the The Royal Society competition and answer the question below. The competition is open to residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older.

Win all the books on the 2020 Royal Society Science Book Prize shortlist © Amy Barrett

Competition question

Which book won the 2019 Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.
Enter address manually

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Thank you for entering.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Go to the main competitions page

Advertisement

Tags