Beauty gadgets are nothing new, we've all become used to having a selection of electric goodies in our bags from hair straighteners to hair dryers. But now there are new gadgets popping up solving beauty issues you may have never even heard of, and it's an exciting time for anybody with a solid beauty routine.

Facial toning, hair removal, and anti-aging are just some of the many effects that modern beauty tech can achieve. If you're looking to target a certain area of the body, there's likely a gadget that can do it.

It's important to note that a lot of beauty tech products are based on claims with limited research to prove their efficacy. Individual use is the best way to see how they can benefit you.

Best beauty gadgets to buy in 2022

Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap has received huge online fame thanks to its unique approach to hair styling. It uses a principle called the Coandă effect, describing how a jet of air can 'stick' to a curved surface, to attach your hair to the device and its attachments.

The Airwrap can provide substantial, noticeable curves in your hair without using extreme heat. Plus, the attachments include a hair dryer, different-sized barrels and a variety of brushes that can cover pretty much all of your hair styling needs.

We tested the Dyson Airwrap to see if it deserved the hype and found that, although it takes time to get the hang of it, it's as effective as it seems.

Buy now from Dyson (£479.00), Amazon (£658.00)

Oxygen Boutique Cryo Facial Tools

Cryo facials can increase the flow of blood and oxygen in the skin to help achieve smoother and firmer skin. These cryo facial tools work to the same effect, promising to help reduce puffiness and inflammation, boost cell rejuvenation, and tighten the pores.

Other effects of cryo facials include plumping and firming the skin, reducing fine lines , and stimulating collagen in the deeper layers of the skin. These tools from Oxygen Boutique are easy to use: after leaving them in the freezer overnight, roll them inwards and outwards across the skin approximately 10 to 20 times.

Buy now from Oxygen Boutique (£55.00)

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus

This innovative design from Revlon can dry and style your hair in one go. Using evenly-distributed heat, thanks to the new titanium ceramic coating, the brush can add long-lasting volume to your hair.

The oval shape of the One-Step Volumiser Plus helps to target the hair right at the roots, achieving a substantial hair lift that can lock in your desired volume for the day.

There are four heat settings to customise the temperature to your style, while the ionic technology of the Volumiser helps to leave your hair looking conditioned, smooth, shiny and healthy.

Philips BRI958/00 Lumea 9000 Series IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device

IPL technology, standing for Intense Pulsed Light, is a form of hair removal that involves sending pulses of light to the hair root, causing it to go into its resting phase where the hair falls out and gradually grows less.

The Philips Lumea hair removal device can remove hair for weeks after the treatment, where some users have had 92% hair reduction after three weeks of treatment. The effects can vary depending on the individual's body, but IPL hair removal is known to have shown success.

The Philips Lumea 9000 Series device can work in different parts of the body, and there's a sensor to detect the most comfortable light setting for your skin tone. There are also four smart curved attachments to fit each curve of the body more appropriately.

MYCARBON Face Massager

This face massager has four rotating rollers that are designed to relieve facial muscle tension by replicating the technique of professional beauticians. This type of massage is said to firm, lift and tighten the skin, helping to reduce wrinkles with an anti-aging effect.

The device also has EMS mode, where a gentle microcurrent of electricity is released during the face toning. Microcurrent facials claim their benefits lie in stimulating ATP production and collagen secretion, activating collagen fibre and improving slack.

Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

The aim behind LED facial therapy is to expose your skin to varying types of light energy, stimulating positive reactions within the skin. It's suggested that this can promote cellular growth and repair, with the light being absorbed into the skin at various depths.

This LED mask from Dr Dennis Gross uses 62 LED lights in blue mode, aiming to improve the appearance of blemishes and discoloration; while the red mode uses 100 LED lights to try to leave the skin feeling firmer.

Buy now from Look Fantastic (£430.00)

Hot Tools Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Straightener

The Dual Plate Salon Straightener from Hot Tools is designed to give you more freedom and versatility when it comes to straightening your hair. Using two 12mm titanium floating plates, the straightener can achieve sleek and smooth hair without the need for multiple passes.

A key feature is the dual heat control with 30 variable settings, allowing you to set the temperature on the left and right plates for advanced hair styling versatility. The straighteners promise to style your hair faster and with less damage, while reducing frizz and improving shine.

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

The Trinity Facial Toning Device from NuFACE uses microcurrents, aiming to emulate the natural current of the body that slows as we age. This technique is designed to reduce the effects of aging on the skin, where the device goes deeper than the surface and seeks to target and tone the facial muscles themselves.

