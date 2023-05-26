From Wes Anderson to Stanley Kubrick, there was once a moment when every filmmaker picked up a camera for the first time.

Whether you're a budding director, passionate documentarian or just want to film casually, we've listed our top picks for camcorders that can help you capture it all. From budget to professional grade, we've tried to cover an option for everyone.

We've also listed key specifications and pointers to look out for at the bottom of this article, so be sure to have a read before you make your decision.

Best All Rounder

Panasonic HC-VX980EB-K £415

Panasonic’s camcorders are often touted as market leading. This mid-range option can facilitate both video and photos in 4K, as well as including Panasonic’s autofocus technology for some added precision.

This camcorder also features 4K cropping tools, including tracking, panning, stabilising and zoom which can be added post shooting. There is also the presence of a LEICA Dicomar lens, which Panasonic claim provides subtle shading, as well as minimised ghosting and flaring.

The camcorder also features a level shot function which detects tilting images, as well as five-axis correction to suppress blurring and shaking.

There is also access to Panasonic’s wireless multi-camera function, which allows the camera to link to up to three phones running the Panasonic app, which can be configured as extra camera angles.

Video Quality: 4K

Optical Zoom: 20x

Battery Life: 45 min (when shooting in 4k)

Notable Features: Wireless multi-camera function, 4k cropping, level shot, five-axis correction

Best Professional Camcorder

Canon LEGRIA HF G70 4K Camcorder

This premium camera from Canon features image stabilising technology, which the brand claims can offer shake-free footage. There’s also eight blade aperture which is said to offer cinema-grade blurred highlights and smoothness.

Canon also include a hybrid autofocus which allows filmmakers to adjust the focusing speed to make it smoother or faster dependent on the desired effect. The camera also features five buttons which can be programmed to the user’s liking.

Along with scene modes, infrared and slow motion, there is also the option to use face detection and tracking to keep the subject in view. Shots can be framed using either a 3.5-inch LCD, or the built-in electronic view finder.

Video Quality: 4k

Optical Zoom: 20x

Battery Life: up to 165 minutes

Notable Features: Hybrid autofocus, programmable buttons, image stabilising

Best Compact Camera

Sony Cyber-Shot RX0 II

Buy now from Clifton Cameras (£730.00)

Sony’s tiny camera aims to be both portable and durable. It measures a GoPro-esque 5.9cm x 4.1cm x 3.5cm and weighs in at just 133g – lighter than the average iPhone.

The diminutive frame is constructed using a duralumin chassis, which Sony claim allows for waterproofing of up to 10m, 2.0m of shockproofing and crushproof of weights up to 200kg.

This tough outer shell encases a Zeiss Tessar T 24mm lens, capable of recording 4K film, plus a 2x zoom which Sony say keeps drops in quality to a minimum. The camera can also reach up to 1000fps, stated to facilitate smooth shots and slow motion.

Sony claim the 1.0 type sensor and lens can allow for quality images and videos in low light. For steady, smooth shots, you can also opt for Sony’s compatible shooting grip to be included with your purchase.

Filmmakers can connect a number of RX0 IIs simultaneously for multiple camera shooting capability. There’s also the option for dual camera shooting, achieved by connecting the RX0 II to your main camera using the release cable provided.

Video Quality: 4k

Optical Zoom: N/A

Battery Life: 60 min (continuous video shooting)

Notable Features: Shockproof, waterproof, dual camera shooting

Best Audio-Enhanced Camcorder

Zoom Q8n-4K

Self-described as the “camera for musicians”, Zoom’s 4K video camera doubles as a hybrid audio recorder. It features a four-track audio recorder, designed to allow you to connect multiple mics simultaneously and record audio throughout a room or studio.

There is also the ability to run the main outputs of a mixing board to your camera, meaning all instruments and voices are directly recorded with the footage.

The camera features a 150-degree wide-angle lens which adjusts to five fields of view. The camera uses a USB port for data transfer and can connect to mobile apps, stated to allow for hands-free control.

Video Quality: 4k

Optical Zoom: N/A

Battery Life: 90 min (4K recording)

Notable Features: Four track audio recording, wide angle lens

Best Camcorder for a Stable Shot

Sony FDR-AX43

This mid-price camcorder from Sony is fitted with their Gimbal mechanism which allows the interior camera to move independent of the outer shell.

Sony claim this suppresses camera shake and ensures shots remain stable while running or walking. This could be particularly useful if you're considering making films or shooting content on the go, as it would remove the need to purchase and carry a stabiliser.

The FDR-AX43 also features a 4k compatible lens made by Zeiss, which features a widest angle of 26.8mm and allows for an optical zoom of 20x.

Video Quality: 4k

Optical Zoom: 20x

Battery Life: 3.9 hours (approx, continuous recording)

Notable Features: Stabilising mechanism

Best Camcorder for Content Creation

Panasonic HC-X2000E

This Panasonic camera is designed to be small and light, weighing in at only 1.5kg and measuring 25.7cm in length. Despite its small size, it’s able to record in 4K and 60fps with a 48x zoom.

These specs may make the camcorder a good fit for capturing events. It's said to be capable of recording over long distances, but also remain easy to carry and transport. Panasonic include their fiver axis stabilisation to reduce blurring, as well as 10-bit internal recording which they state helps to capture colour details.

Video Quality: 4k

Optical Zoom: 24x

Battery Life: Light, fixe axis stabilisation, enhanced colours

Notable Features: 4 hours (approx)

Best Budget-Friendly Camcorder

SONY Handycam HDR-CX405

This camcorder from Sony aims to be a more budget-friendly way to get started. It features image stabilisation, said to keep videos blur free, as well as a wide-angle lens able to reach a field of view of 26.8mm.

There are also features aimed at helping you capture interesting footage, such as Highlight Movie Maker - a software which allows you to add highlight markers and uses them to sync together key moments to a soundtrack.

The camcorder also includes face detection, and motion shot video, which takes a sequence of images at intervals, a technique often used to highlight and capture movement.

Video Quality: 1080p HD

Optical Zoom: 30x

Battery Life: 2.35 hours (approx)

Notable Features: Image stabilisation, motion shot video

Why invest in a camcorder?

Video Quality: Camcorders are designed specifically for capturing high-quality video footage. They often feature advanced sensors, lenses, and image stabilisation technology, which can result in better video quality compared to smartphones or other compact cameras Optical Zoom: Camcorders often offer optical zoom, allowing you to get closer to the action without sacrificing image quality. Smartphones and many other cameras rely heavily on digital zoom, which can lead to a loss of image quality. Manual Controls: Camcorders often provide extensive manual controls, allowing you to have greater control over the exposure, focus, white balance, and other settings. Ergonomics and Stability: Camcorders are designed with recording ergonomics in mind. They often feature custom-built grips and controls that make them easier to handle for extended periods. Audio Quality: Camcorders often offer superior audio recording capabilities compared to smartphones or other portable devices. They may include built-in microphones with advanced features like noise reduction, wind filters, or external microphone inputs for connecting professional-grade microphones.

What to look for in a camcorder?

Video Resolution: Look for camcorders that offer 4K Ultra HD or Full HD resolution for sharp and detailed footage. Image Stabilisation: It can be a good idea to look for cameras with advanced image stabilisation technologies to minimise shaky footage and ensure smooth video recording. Zoom Capability: A higher optical zoom will allow you to capture distant subjects without sacrificing image quality, which can be great for event or wildlife videography/photography. Low-Light Performance: Check for features like large image sensors, low-light sensitivity, or technologies like back-illuminated sensors to ensure clear and noise-free video recording in a wide range of light conditions. Connectivity and Sharing Options: Look for built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capabilities to easily transfer and share your videos wirelessly. Some cameras also offer live streaming or remote-control features via smartphone apps, which can allow you to control your recordings hands-free.

Top image credit: Thomas William / Unsplash