Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022

With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.

We've rounded up our selection of affordable TVs that offer smart features, advanced tech, attractive picture quality, and immersive sound.

Best cheap smart TVs to buy in 2022

Toshiba 24WK3C63DB 24"

Although it's one of Toshiba's more affordable TVs, the 24WK3C63DB has all of the features you'd expect from a smart TV. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can easily use your voice to control what you're doing.

Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime are readily available on the TV. The picture quality is Full HD up to 1080p and it has a Super Resolution feature to upscale the quality of any non-HD content. It has an Edge LED panel type and a Quad Core processor, with Dolby Audio.

Panasonic TX-40JX800B 40"

This TV from Panasonic is a smart Android TV, meaning it is loaded with the features you'd expect from a smart TV with the added extras that come with Android OS, developed by Google. It's a personalised software interface, with each app displaying ribbons for different items like tailored recommendations or your 'watch next.'

The Panasonic TV has a 4K Ultra-HD LED screen, as well as HDR10+ formats and Dolby Vision. This means you'll be watching content with optimised colours and brightness regardless of the format it's displayed in. It's Google Assistant-compatible and there's a Freeview HD tuner.

LG 43LM6300PLA 43"

LG use a colour enhancer and Active HDR to keep this TV's picture looking vibrant, natural and detailed, while the Quad Core Processor works to create a more dynamic colour and contrast. The Full-HD screen is accompanied by Dolby Audio and Virtual Surround Plus to produce an immersive viewing experienced.

Samsung TU7020 50"

The TU7020 from Samsung is packed full of an exciting number of smart features. It's compatible with other home systems, like Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2, plus you can even remotely access your computer's display onto the TV.

Samsung's UHD technology, which they call Crystal, is utilised in this TV. It has a 4K UHD display and a Crystal Processor that can upscale content to 4K.

Sony Bravia KD32W800PU 32"

Using the BRAVIA engine processor, the Android TV is able to produce high-definition images with reduced noise. The colour-enhancing tech that Sony use also help to bring crisp, vibrant, and natural-looking tones.

All the streaming apps are available and readily accessible from the TV remote. Plus, with Chromecast built in, you can seamlessly cast content from your phone or tablet straight onto the TV.

Samsung UE50AU7100 50"

The LED screen produces a 4K UHD display with clear picture and vibrant colours. Its HRD10+ technology can adapt the image quality to the brightness of your room to optimise the content that you're watching.

There's also an adaptive sound feature that can align the sound more closely with whatever speakers, soundbar or audio output you have. The smart TV can also be linked up to a work computer for remote access, and there's a motion smoothing feature for when you're using it for gaming.