Best dash cams: 7 cameras for your car security

There's a reason dash cams are becoming more common. They provide an extra layer of security when incidents occur, as you have access to visual evidence when it comes to insurance disputes. Some people also use dash cams to record time lapses of their journeys, which is a worthy enough reason itself to invest in one.

We've researched and found the best dash cams out there, in a range of budgets and with a variety of features. We've also included a handy guide to help you get the most out of yours.

So, read on for our top picks.

What is a dash cam used for?

A dash cam can be used to record everything that happens in or around your car. Constant video footage of your journeys can help with insurance claims - if you're in or witnessing an accident, the dash cam helps by recording the events.

Is it worth it to get a dash cam?

Owning a dash cam can help to lower your insurance premiums. It also helps to protect you against fraudulent insurance claims, while being a deterrent against theft, vandalism and abuse from other drivers.

Where to mount your dash cam

It's often best to position dash cams in the centre of your dashboard, so that the camera can record footage from both sides of the car's peripheral. Other dash cams can be mounted at the sides and rear of the vehicle, or even in the cabin itself, and these can be placed wherever the viewing angle is best.

Does a dash cam work when the car is off?

Most dash cams keep the camera recording, even when the car is parked, to help monitor incidents like theft or parked car collisions. You can turn them off if you're looking to save your car's battery, but many dash cams have features that lower their power consumption and detect your car battery's health so that the car battery doesn't die. Make sure you check whether your dash cam has these features before leaving it recording overnight.

How to choose a dash cam

If you drive for work quite often, investing in a high-quality dash cam with cameras at the front and rear could save you from problems down the line. The more visibility you have, the more secure you are when it comes to insurance claims, so it depends how seriously you need to cover yourself. For casual drivers, a simple dash cam should do the trick.

Dash cams now have other features, too, like safety features, Alexa compatibility and driving assistance alerts. These might not be necessary if you dock your phone while driving anyway, but for a more technological driving experience, these features can actually come in handy. Some dash cams can offer guidance on your driving, which can provide long term benefits for your time on the road.

Best dash cams to buy in 2022

Garmin Dash Cam 67W

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W offers a 180-degree field of view, providing video footage that can confidently cover you after road accidents. The constantly-recording camera can collect footage of your whole journey, including activity on the other lanes.

The dash cam has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so that you can wirelessly view your footage. Using the Garmin Drive app, you can view, edit and share your video recordings.

A handy feature is its ability to be voice-controlled, where you can speak to save pictures and videos or manage audio recordings. Other features include GPS tracking, speed camera alerts and a G sensor for measuring impacts.

Thinkware Q800

Buy now from Amazon (£269.00).

You can buy the Thinkware Q800 as a set of front and rear cameras or just the front cam itself. Both have excellent video quality, with the front cam recording at 1440p QHD and the rear cam at 1080p Full-HD. There's even a mode for night vision, to ensure that objects and incidents are still recorded in low light.

The Thinkware Q800 can work as a driver assistant with built-in GPS tracking to provide safety alerts, from lane departure warnings to speed camera information. The camera also has a parking mode feature that will reduce power consumption when not driving.

Nextbase 622GW

Nextbase's 622GW is the type of model that's designed to provide everything you'd expect from a dash cam. It has useful features such as built-in GPS, 4K video quality and image stabilisation, as well as 'extreme weather mode' that provides clearer images in foggy, unclear conditions.

The 622GW can connect to other Nextbase cameras, whether that's for the rear, cabin, or rear window. Its compatibility with Alexa is a particularly safe feature, as you can use your voice for simple commands like finding directions, saving videos, and checking the weather. There are also safety measures in place, including an emergency SOS that can be sent if the driver becomes unresponsive.

Thinkware F200

Buy now from Amazon (£167.99).

Thinkware's F200 carries many features of the Q800 at a more affordable price. The camera has 1080p video recording and a 140-degree wide angle view. The rear camera can capture images at 720p.

Even when recording whilst parked the F200 has a feature to prevent vehicle battery drain, continuously monitoring the health of the car battery so it can shut off if necessary. There's also G-sensor incident detection and access to a database of speed cameras.

Miofive 4K Dash Cam

Buy now from Amazon (£149.00), eBay (£195.79).

Miofive's dash cam receives frequent positive reviews for its camera quality, offering 4K UHD resolution at 30fps - thanks to the Sony IMX 415 sensor that's built into the device.

The Miofive app gives you quick and easy access to recorded files, as well as offering you live viewing of the camera. The dash cam has driver assistance, too, and it'll alert you for actions like long-time driving, or sudden breaks and turns.

Viofo A119 V3

Buy now from Viofo (£79.51), Amazon (£99.69).

For a simpler option that's more affordable, the A119 V3 from Viofo can cover all the basics you'd expect from a dash cam. Impressively at this price point, it can record at 2160p QHD+ resolution at a 140-degree angle. The dash cam also has GPS tracking, parking modes, and weather resistance.

Orskey Dash Cam

Buy now from Amazon (£39.99).

This is one of the most affordable options out there and it still records in Full-HD 1080p resolution. It has infrared LED fill lights to aid night vision, as well as a G-sensor, 24-hour footage, and seamless loop recording.