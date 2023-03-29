This age-old game has retained its popularity for centuries. From the 1500s to today, it has set the stage for battles amongst many a grandmaster.

There are endless iterations and moments in popular culture that have helped chess’ relevancy along the way. Recently, "The Queen's Gambit" sparked a small chess craze; chess Twitch streamers are gaining popularity; and the Magnus Carlsen controversy of 2022 made headlines.

This game of strategy, visualisation and calculation has evolved significantly over the decades. Technology has developed rapidly since the first chess computer, named Deep Blue, beat a reigning world champion in 1997.

Now, chess engines are significantly stronger than the best human chess players. Utilising their powerful engines can be a vital tool in becoming a more accomplished player, and a tool that any budding chess master should be utilising.

The electronic chess boards below are designed to help you become a better chess player, using the power of modern technology. There is a board for every budget, chosen based on in-depth research and analysis of user reviews.

DGT Centaur Chess Computer

DGT's Centaur is a chess computer that learns to adapt to your playing strengths. It features touch sensors that register your moves, with circular LED lights that indicate the moves it makes.

While other chess computers are designed to be extremely powerful and difficult to beat, DGT states that this board is designed to be more human. It features an algorithm that is designed to automatically adjust to your level as a player and give you the right level of challenge.

It doesn't need to be connected to a computer or online chess game. Instead, it is charged by USB and used as a standalone device. DGT includes a rechargeable battery, a number of language settings, and weighted plastic chess pieces to be placed on an electronic display designed to emulate the look of paper.

Square Off Pro

Buy now from Square Off (£279.00)

Shooting for true portability, the Square Off Pro claims to be the first rollable e-chess board. It connects to the Square Off app, which allows users to play against an adaptive AI or against friends using a built-in video call feature.

It also allows users to participate in events and livestream games. To help you improve, the app includes an AI called Victor, which functions as a personal chess coach. The app feeds back data such as momentum charts to analyse your games.

It's stated to be full tournament sized, with weighted chess pieces that stand at nearly four inches in height. The board itself is designed to feature seamless interactive lights, which illuminate the coordinates when a piece is moved.

DGT Smart Board

Buy now from Chess House (£409.00)

DGT's premium Smart Board aims to combine the features of an electronic interface with a classic finish. It has a printed wooden finish, but its plastic body is stated to make it lightweight and thinner than wooden chess boards.

It aims to work as an interface for several uses. It's designed to work on a Windows operating system (it isn't compatible with Mac or Chrome), which allows it to work with software programs such as online chess coaches and broadcasting systems.

It can be connected to your computer using a USB, which allows you to play opponents remotely using the smart board as the interface. Users can also record games to improve and analyse later.

iCore Chess Master

This mid-price chess board is designed to work as a personal chess tutor. It features a teaching voice system which warns you of threats to your pieces and announces legal moves and ideas.

It comes with 12 chess modes to choose from, with 30 levels of difficulty to select. To keep your skills razor-sharp, it allows for up to 100 pre-set chess exercises to help you learn to navigate different situations and patterns.

There are also eight brain games, including traditional chess, checkers, four in-a-row, and reversi. It can be used by one or two players, with a sensory chess board and LCD screen to track moves. Both chess and checkers pieces are provided.

Millenium Europe Chess Champion Chess Board

The budget chess board from Millennium features pressure technology to track moves on a smaller, more compact board.

It uses three AAA batteries for power, making it a great option for those who want to take their board on the go. The board also has an illuminated LCD screen that provides help and control functions, and users can choose from 13 languages to learn from.

In addition to chess, the board offers seven other games, including reversi and halma. The pieces are fitted with magnets, which claim to help keep them in place during long car journeys.

Millennium Chess Computer – The King Performance

Buy now from Chess House (£371.00)

This chess board aims to combine traditional aesthetics with modern tech. It features a wooden frame and pieces, but also comes with the chess program called "The King", developed by Dutch chess programmer Johan de Koning in 1987.

The King is a challenging program known for its interesting and entertaining playing style. It performed well in tournaments during the 1990s and became the chess engine of the Chessmaster 4000 from Ubisoft, the largest and best-selling chess franchise ever.

This board aims to be accessible though: for new players, there is an easy mode to help them advance to expert level. This board also features a mode called Chess 960, which rearranges the pieces behind the pawns to add variation.

The board displays moves with 81 LEDs, which can show recommended moves or help players practice in different situations.

Top image credit: Randy Fath/Unsplash