Small flats, car boots, tight cupboards, and a host of other small spaces just aren't designed for bulky vacuum cleaners. Luckily, if you're in need of something a bit more portable, there are plenty of fantastic handheld vacuum cleaners out there, all small in size and completely free of cords.

While a sized-down model comes with some compromises, most noticeably in power and battery life, they are still more than capable of dealing with most of the day-to-day tasks you might face. And with advances in the field, these devices are more powerful than ever.

Below we've picked out the best handheld vacuum cleaners we've spent time testing. They cover a range of prices, specs and unique selling points.

Gtech Multi MK2

Don't be thrown off by its size, the Gtech Multi Mk2 is a powerful piece of kit. It can battle entrenched hair in a carpet, dust piles stuck in hard-to-reach areas, and everything in-between.

Gtech includes some clever tricks like scented sticks in the machine to pump pleasant smells into the air, or the plethora of attachments available to reach every crevice and space.

It doesn't have the greatest battery out there, or some of the more unique features other handheld vacuums have, but with a price tag on the lower end of the market, it is hard to argue against the value it offers.

Shark IZ202UK

Calling all pet owners who think their house is reasonably fur-free: the cordless Shark IZ202UK is here to prove just how dirty your home is.

With two-floor surface settings and a trigger for extra power, this small but impressively potent cleaner can suck up dirt and hair not visible to the human eye. Better still, with its motorised anti-hair roller, this vacuum will stay tangle-free.

Combine that with an impressive 40-minute battery life, a flexible shaft for under-sofa cleaning and an LED light head, this pulls off a performance to rival most high-powered cordless vacuums.

The IZ202UK is certainly not without negatives. When at full power, it’s one of the nosiest cordless vacuums available to buy – earplugs may be necessary for some. And while its solid performance represents value for money, the IZ202UK’s high price point will make it only affordable for many during the sale season.

But its biggest drawback is also its greatest strength: after just one use of this vacuum, you’ll likely be terrified to learn just how much hair is hidden across your carpets.

Bosch Unlimited 7

After several uses, the Bosch Unlimited 7 starts to feel like an extension of your arm.

A slight lean one way and you can scoot around a corner; useful if you don’t fancy the cardio workout that often comes with vacuuming. It’s intuitive, easy to handle, and comes with a few nifty features.

Like a swappable battery that’s compatible with other gardening and power tools, and a 90-degree bendable tube, that pops back in place with a satisfying click. It’s lightweight too, but that does come at the cost of a reduced capacity dust bin, at just 0.3l.

Battery run time is impressive - if you’re using the eco setting. For hard floors, lino, and office-style carpets, the eco setting will see you get a cool 40 minutes of juice from this vacuum. But for stubborn, trodden-in dirt, thick carpets, or deep grooves – you’ll need turbo.

And that only lasts around 10-12 minutes. But overall, you’ll be impressed with how much dust this thing will pull from your carpet, and the six LED headlamps make the whole experience a lot more fun.

Tower T527000

A Tower not in size but in name, shape, and value for money, the T527000 is a handy little dust-buster that won’t break the bank.

The Tower excels when it comes to tackling cobwebs, piles of breadcrumbs and dirt (though one of its fittings can do no such thing), and sand in your car’s footwells – but don’t expect to be able to vacuum your whole house with it.

Even if you were patient enough to try (its small size is great for tight spaces but not for bigger projects), its limited battery life and dust capacity would probably stop you.

The Tower is also great for those meta moments when you need to clean your vacuum cleaner, being totally dismantlable with easy-release buttons. The Tower in four words: good bang for buck.

Miele Triflex HX2 Pro

The Miele Triflex HX2 Pro is a premium portable vacuum. Premium in features, design, and equally in its lofty price tag.

If you're willing to go all out on your new purchase, there are a lot of reasons this should be the one to go for.

It has some powerful suction, fit to deal with even the most ingrain dirt, is backed with good maneuverability, even in tight spaces, and has lots of additional parts to customise its usage.

However, along with the big price tag, it has a somewhat limited battery life and a small dust container.

