The best Kindle cases for E-readers and book lovers

Getting the right case is the essential next step after buying a Kindle. The E-reader devices can be susceptible to bumps and scrapes, even more so for book worms who never leave the house without it.

Advertisement

As well as offering protection, Kindle cases can add a bit of personalised style to your reading. They can also help the Kindle feel more like a book, and opening and closing the case can automatically sleep or wake the device.

We've found our favourite Kindle covers in a range of styles and materials. Read on for our top picks.

Best Kindle cases to buy in 2022

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover

This official Kindle case from Amazon is designed to perfectly fit the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite. It's made from textured, natural leather with a microfibre interior to help protect your Kindle from scratches.

The Kindle cover opens and closes like a book, automatically waking your Kindle or putting on standby mode. The cover can also fold back for whenever you want to be reading with one hand.

It's available in four colours: black, merlot, deep sea blue and lavender haze. The cover is charging-compatible, too, so you won't need to remove it every time you want to power up your device.

Universal Book Cover Case

For a Kindle cover that's uniquely special, KleverCase can produce cases in the style of hardback book covers. There are more than ten designs available, from beautiful patterns like Vintage Flowers to designs reminiscent of literary universes like Alice in Wonderland.

The colourful covers are handmade in England by experienced bookbinders using traditional techniques, to create a feel of authenticity in their designs. The covers can also be personalised with a message or quote on the inside cover.

More like this

Goji GKNTBK15 Kindle Paperwhite Case

Made using soft canvas with a non-scratch suede interior, this Kindle case from Goji is designed to protect your device from accidental damage. It's compatible with the Kindle 4, Paperwhite and Touch, and the case can be kept on while reading with access to all buttons. It's fastened by elastic to secure it in place while allowing for easy removal.

CIAOYE Case

Available in a few colours and patterns, this case works as a protective shell for your Kindle, made from synthetic PU leather with a microfibre soft lining. The case has a magnetic closure and can automatically power down or wake up your Kindle when opened and closed.

Kindle Oasis Premium Leather Cover

This premium leather case from Amazon is designed to perfectly fit the Oasis, the newest Kindle model. It's a thin and lightweight cover, with a magnetic closure that can sleep and wake your Kindle. As it's leather, each cover will have its own naturally unique patina.

Canvas Cover for Amazon Kindle

Buy now from LightInTheBox (£20.00)

Advertisement

This cover has a hard PC back shell for protection and a soft microfibre lining with a fabric exterior for a more pleasant feel. It's slim and lightweight, and the case can be used as a stand to prop up your Kindle when needed. Available for all the Paperwhite and Oasis versions of the Kindle.