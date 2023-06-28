Not all budding photographers can be bothered with the admin of setting up a tripod, changing lenses and altering various controls, which is where a trusty point-and-shoot camera comes in handy. As their not-so-cryptic name suggests, the portable, hassle-free digital cameras allow you to simply point and shoot. Find your muse, point the camera, and hit the shutter. Easy.

While they may be looked down upon by those who swear by the advanced nature and flexible controls of DSLRs, point-and-shoot cameras let you take beautiful pictures in a far more convenient way, and they're perfect for everyday use. We've gathered eight designs for you to consider below. Take a browse for speedier, more straightforward snapping.

Best point-and-shoot cameras for 2023

Sony RX100 VII

f/2.8 - f/4.5 lens

Built-in WiFi and Bluetooth

4k HDR

The Sony RX100 VII's broad zoom range makes it a great pick for holiday and travel - capture everything from mountain ranges to beautiful birds with ease. Perfect for busy city scenes with lots of movement too, this model auto-focuses in just 0.02 seconds, so you'll not miss a thing.

Struggling with that all-important group shot? Make use of the single burst shooting feature which lets you shoot up to 90 frames per second, and banish the dreaded blinkers of the pack. If you enjoy playing around with slow-motion features - or if you're prone to vlogging - this point-and-shoot camera is well worth considering. Film at speeds of up to 40 times slower, and enjoy the strikingly crisp 4k quality.

Kodak AZ401 Point & Shoot Digital Camera

40x optical zoom

16MP sensor

3 inch LCD

For a straightforward design that replicates the more old-fashioned digital cameras, give Kodak's AZ401 a whirl. The affordable model is ideal for 180° panoramas and records videos in HD. The 40x optical zoom is also a welcomed addition that's sure to come in handy when you're touring on your travels.

Your photographs can benefit from the post-editing features available which let you complete your own touch-ups. Plus, the large three-inch screen on this point-and-shoot camera is great for reviewing shots.

Olympus Tough TG-6 Action Camera

4K video

Waterproof up to 15 m

Shatterproof up to 100 kg

Frostproof up to -10°C

Ever found yourself in sub-zero temperatures and fancied taking a photograph, or perhaps you're fed up with dropping and breaking your camera? One for the thrill seekers, the Olympus Tough TG-6 action camera can handle all of the splashes, drops and accidents that can often happen when you're on your adventures. It's a top choice for snorkelling enthusiasts too as it works underwater.

This model works with Wi-Fi so you can share all of your favourite nature shots and mountain pictures with your smartphone.

FUJIFILM X100V High-Performance Compact Camera

f/2.0 - f/16 lens

Built-in WiFi / Bluetooth

X-Processor 4 processor

You're in safe hands with Fujifilm. While the brand's X100V point-and-shoot model is designed for 'street photographers', this piece of kit is perfect for any kind of holiday. This model is particularly great at capturing low-light images - good news for camping fans - so it's a definite upgrade from your phone.

Unleash your creativity too with the time-lapse feature, panorama modes and many photo effects available. Despite its advanced tech, this camera boasts a cool, retro look which adds to this camera's appeal.

LUMIX DC-TZ200EB-K Zoom Travel Camera

1-inch 20MP sensor

15x optical zoom

4K technology

This camera's compact nature is quite deceptive as it certainly packs a punch. A trusty travel companion, the lens lets you capture pictures from a 24mm wide-angle to 360mm zoomed-in shots.

The focus stacking feature is particularly cool - focus on several points on the same image and share the spotlight. You can even use the post-focus feature which lets you swap the focus onto a new area of the picture after you've taken the photograph, which is ideal for those hurried shots you don't want to miss.

For the hardcore Instagrammers, you've got direct social media access with this device, so your fans won't have to wait long...

Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera

Battery-operated (AAA, not included)

Requires 35mm film cartridges (not included)

Built-in flash

If you're not looking to splash out, this retro number from Kodak is a fun and affordable buy. The popular brand has gone old-school and created a battery-powered film camera. The clever part? You can take twice as many images per roll, hence the 'half-frame' title. A film roll with 36 exposures will produce 72 half-frame photos, so you can get creative and play around with arty shots. A fun choice for a holiday scrapbook.

Aimed at analogue hobbyists rather than those looking to give up their day job, this camera features a built-in flash you can turn on and off and is small enough to pop in your pocket.

What is a point-and-shoot camera?

A point-and-shoot camera is a compact camera that's designed for easy use. The technical aspects such as focus, flash and exposure are already taken care of, so you don't need to play around with the settings. They also typically feature one fixed lens which means you don't need to worry about cleaning and swapping over lenses. This means you don't have as much control over your photographs, so if you're all about the specific detail, a point-and-shoot may limit your creativity. However, for those looking to take quality pictures (and give their phone a rest), a point-and-shoot is sure to do the trick.

Why should you buy a point-and-shoot camera?

Point-and-shoot photographers are primarily designed for amateur photographers rather than professionals. However, you can take some really striking photographs with a point-and-shoot, so they're still a solid investment if you're looking to up your photography game. Their ease of use, lightweight nature and low maintenance make them a popular choice for holiday goers, hikers and those looking to simply capture the memories of a fun day. Plus, they're often more affordable than their more advanced DSLR counterparts.

