Black Friday will soon be upon us and we're ready to hunt for the biggest discounts on tech and gadgets.

We'll be updating this page live with new deals on streaming sticks as soon as they drop, so be sure to check back in during the sales.

Black Friday streaming stick deals 2022: what we know

Black Friday hasn't begun yet... But there are still a load of streaming sticks available at good prices if you're itching to buy one soon.

Where can I find Black Friday streaming stick deals?

These online stores currently have some of the best prices for streaming sticks, and should be the first places to check when the Black Friday sales start rolling in:

Amazon: a full catalogue of available streaming sticks at affordable prices

Currys: price-matched deals from big brands and affordable alternatives

Argos: a large list of streaming sticks from well-known brands

When will the best Black Friday streaming stick deals start?

The best Black Friday streaming stick deals will be popping up throughout November leading up to the big day.

There'll likely be some discounts towards the end of October, but it's often the case that the deals get better the closer they are to Black Friday - usually around the week leading up to it.

Should you wait for a Black Friday streaming stick deal?

Gadgets are often as expensive during the presale as they are on Black Friday, so there's a chance that the first deal you find will be the best one. But some retailers will wait until the last moment to release some massive savings, so it's up to you to decide when you want to snatch one up.

Streaming sticks to look out for in the Black Friday Sales 2022

When the Black Friday deals start rolling out, we think these streaming sticks are the ones to watch out for. They have advanced features compared to most options, so some big savings on these would not go amiss...

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most advanced streaming stick in their range, broadcasting in 4K UHD. It can bring a whole load of smart features to your home, like voice compatibility with Alexa and access to Amazon's game streaming service Luna.

It can also do more than what you'd expect from a streaming stick. Alexa can connect to your smart home devices - so if someone rings your smart doorbell, for example, you can ask Alexa to play the live camera feed on your TV screen, without turning off whatever you're watching.

Thanks to its new system chip, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is said to be around 40% faster than its predecessor, the Fire TV Stick 4K. It also has a new Wi-Fi 6 antenna with potential download speeds that are much faster than what the average household is equipped for - a feature that'll stand up well in the future.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the top streaming stick in Roku's range of media players, with only their streamer-soundbar-hybrid Streambar having more advanced features. It's more affordable than its Amazon and Google counterparts, yet it still has some particularly useful features for your entertainment - like voice control.

A key feature is its long-range Wi-Fi that should help you quickly and seamlessly stream content in any room in the house. This strong internet connectivity is useful as the device can stream in 4K, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Roku streamers also have access to The Roku Channel that features a constantly-changing selection of free films, TV shows and entertainment.

Google Chromecast 4K

The Google Chromecast is a comprehensive all-in-one device that's particularly intuitive if you're a big Google user. It has seamless compatibility with Google devices and accounts, where you can cast content from your phone onto your TV, access your saved watchlists on any device, and use the voice control to switch between players.

The streamer can play content in 4K and 1080p picture quality, and it's a great way to enjoy your favourite YouTube channels on the big screen. You can even connect the Chromecast to your Google displays or Nest speakers for surround sound and easy display switching.

It has access to Stadia, Google's cloud gaming service, and you can connect the Chromecast to your smart home devices - allowing you to use the voice remote to dim the lights, for example.