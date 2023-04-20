As we increasingly turn towards green power, solar panels are popping up on homes around the world. But they can also be a useful renewable energy source for caravans and motorhomes, as well as boats and other vehicles like golf buggies. You can even set them up on your shed to power appliances inside.

Not only do caravan solar panels provide a convenient supply of green electricity, but they create it quietly, unlike noisy generators. And once you’ve made your initial investment, you’ll be able to produce electricity free of charge.

Overall, you’ll probably pay a few hundred pounds to buy a set of solar panels and the rest of the equipment you’ll need, which could include:

Charge controller - regulates the amount of electricity going into the battery to stop it overcharging and prevents other safety problems

Battery clips

Mounting brackets / stands

Carry case

Scroll down to see which caravan solar panel kits we rate highly.

The best caravan solar panel kits we’ve found

Eco-Worthy Solar Panel Kit

When you buy this caravan solar panel kit, you can choose from several versions with different power outputs between 120W and 340W. In just four hours of sunlight, the 120W model should produce enough power to fully charge one of the 12V 40Ah batteries you find in many caravans.

To help the solar panel survive poor weather and extreme temperatures, the makers have designed them with rust-proof aluminium frames and tempered glass.

While this kit comes with a charge controller, cables and mounting brackets, you’ll need to buy batteries separately; choose between lithium, lead acid and gel batteries.

Renology Solar RV Kit

The US-based brand Renology is a great business to consider when browsing portable solar panels, as it sells various pieces of equipment designed to help generate power on the road.

Its 200W RV kit includes two 100W panels, as well as a charge controller, adaptors and a Bluetooth module. Not only does it have an LCD screen to display system information, but you can also connect your smartphone to the solar panels to view the performance data in real time.

To keep the kit working well even in poor weather conditions, Renology has used corrosion-resistant aluminium for the panel frames and added durable back sheets.

If you need a boost, buy the Renogy 100W Monocrystalline Expansion Kit to get up to 400W of power. Or try Renology’s Flexible Solar Kits, which include bendy solar panels.

EcoFlow Portable Solar Panel

For clean aesthetics and great portability, look no further than EcoFlow. Its solar panels arrive in a convenient zip-up carry case, which doubles as a stand to prop them up when you arrive at your destination.

These solar panels are ideal for topping up your caravan battery and powering small appliances while you’re at your campsite. The makers say they’re easy to connect to your other equipment, so the set-up should be relatively hassle-free.

As an added bonus, the panels are completely waterproof and can survive underwater for 72 hours.

Voltacon Flexible Solar Panel

Voltacon’s 195W solar panel is designed to be flexible enough to fit onto curved surfaces, which makes it an adaptable choice for campervans, RVs and even boats. In fact, it can bend by up to 248°.

It’s also relatively lightweight at 3kg and the makers have used durable, waterproof materials to keep it performing well when left outside.

The panels are made with a self-cleaning ETFE coating, which should stop them cracking and keep them working efficiently into the future.

Buy now from Voltacon (£215.00)

VidaXL Folding Solar Panel Case

Here’s another one of the best solar panels to buy if you’re looking for a portable kit. They fold up to fit in a protective carry bag, which makes them ideal for a range of different uses, including camping.

At 9.89kg, this solar panel kit is slightly heavier than other portable options you can buy, but the design incorporates several useful features, including a robust and corrosion-resistant aluminium frame with protective plastic corners. There's also an adjustable stand to help you get the best angle for capturing the sun’s rays.

The kit comes with battery clips, a 2.6m extension cable and a charge controller.

Living Leisure Folding Portable Solar Panel

If you’re on a budget, try this portable caravan solar panel from Living Leisure. At under £200, it’s more affordable than other alternatives on the market, but still has lots of the useful features you’d want.

The kit is made up of two 50W solar panels, which come with a folding metal stand and heavy-duty corner protectors to stop them getting damaged.

While this isn’t the lightest kit you can buy, at 12kg, it does fold down into a sturdy carry case with a handle to make it easier to transport.

Plus, it comes with a charge controller featuring a handy digital display, and a 5m connecting cable.

