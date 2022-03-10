The best turntables and record players in 2022

A growing record collection is an exciting thing. Getting yourself a decent record player will not only get the most out of the records’ sound, but will keep them in good condition for longer.

Cheap turntables, usually those below £100, can damage your vinyl records over time. More advanced turntables are specially designed to handle records with care and are constructed to maximise the playback audio quality.

Whether you’re looking for your first turntable or giving your sound system an upgrade, we’ve selected the best turntables available to buy. For different budgets, the options below range from around £100 to nearly £1000.

Best record players and turntables to buy in 2022

Sony PS-HX500

The Sony PS-HX500 boasts high-fidelity audio thanks to its co-engineered sound from Sony and Philips. If you have your own sound system, the turntable can be enjoyed in all its glory using the left and right outputs to maintain the sound’s spatial quality.

With the built-in analogue-to-digital converter (A/D converter) you can capture the record player’s output onto a digital device, like a USB drive, and play the music on other devices. This can be recorded at a quality up to DSD 5.6MHz – which has a higher bit rate than FLAC and other PCM formats like WAV. Essentially, you can rip audio from vinyl to high-resolution files.

House of Marley Stir It Up

House of Marley craft their line of audio products with the planet in mind, using sustainable materials to produce conscious and dependable products. The Stir It Up record player is made using bamboo that’s harvested without harming the ecosystem. The rewind fabric is made from a blend of recycled materials: 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET.

The turntable has a built-in pre-amp that makes connecting to an output device much easier. It features a replaceable Audio-Technica moving magnet cartridge with an ATN3600L stylus, providing anti-skating control and automatic start/stop functionality.

House of Marley devices are built to handle reggae music. The Stir It Up turntable has been praised for its handling of low frequencies and its warm, balanced sound.

Technics SL-1500C Premium Direct Drive

The Technics SL-1500C turntable is often regarded as one of the best entry-level record players on the market. It’s more expensive than most other models in this range but it has a variety of premium features to reflect that.

The sound is said to be crisp and detailed with superb bass. The record player is impressively reviewed, with What Hi-Fi awarding it five stars and TechRadar giving it four stars. It features a switchable auto-lift function that can automatically remove the stylus from the record once it reaches the end of a side. The stylus comes equipped with the Ortofon 2M Red, another well-reviewed piece of equipment for audiophiles.

i-Box Turntable with Bluetooth

The record player from i-Box is designed to be an all-in-one music system. It has an impressive range of listening options, including Bluetooth, CD, cassette, FM radio and vinyl.

The turntable has built-in speakers – a rare feature for a record player. The USB port gives you the chance to play any digital files you own, while letting you download audio from your records onto a USB drive.

Pro-Ject T1 BT

A key feature of this turntable from Pro-Ject is its no-plastic design. The CNC-machined plinth is made from MDF and the tonearm is single-piece aluminium. The lack of plastic or hollow spaces within the machine allows for lower resonance and reduced distortion.

The Pro-Ject T1 BT has Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a built-in phono stage that allows it to be hooked up to hi-fi systems that require an AUX connection (it can still be connected through a separate phono input).

Pro-Ject T1

If you’re after the premium features of the Pro-Ject T1 BT but you don’t need the option for Bluetooth, the Pro-Ject T1 is the one to go for. It comes in the same compact design, with that striking 8mm blasted glass platter. This choice is ideal if you’re looking for minimal construction, all it requires is a phono stage at the other end.

Rega Planar 1 Plus

The Rega Planar 1 Plus is equipped with all the best features from the Rega Planar 1 with the added inclusion of the Rega Fono Mini A2D phono stage. This allows it to be connected to an output with ease, delivering Rega-quality audio straight to your sound system.

The turntable is widely-reviewed to have stellar audio quality with clarity and precision.

Lenco L-85

If you’re on a budget, the Lenco L-85 has great value for money with impressive features for the price. It’s a user-friendly option that’s perfect for beginners. Every component is readily assembled, so all you have to do is take it out the box and connect it to a sound system.

The turntable has a moving-magnet cartridge and a mechanical tonearm lifter so that playing records is smooth and straightforward.

Fluance RT81

Another solid choice for beginners, the Fluance RT81 turntable boasts easy setup and user-friendly features. It has an automatic start/stop function: Moving the tonearm from its resting position will activate the platter so you don’t have to turn the player when you switch records.

