Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Comment
  3. COVID-19: Should I take zinc supplements?

COVID-19: Should I take zinc supplements?

Many people are taking supplements to try and keep COVID-19 at bay. Do they work?

The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to carry out social distancing and regularly wash your hands. But as shops and workplaces reopen, what about bolstering your body by taking other remedies – such as zinc supplements – which have been vaunted as a way to help prevent COVID-19?

Advertisement

Your body contains around two to three grams of zinc. There are more than 300 enzymes whose activity is linked to zinc, which helps explain why your body needs it for a wide range of roles, including wound healing, protein synthesis and ensuring a fully functioning immune system.

So you certainly need zinc to stay healthy, but is there any benefit from taking supplements?

Read more about COVID-19:

The best evidence comes from intervention studies, where scientists have given zinc lozenges to people who are exposed to the common cold. In a meta-analysis published in 2017 in the journal JRSM Open, they looked at people taking zinc lozenges in the form of zinc acetate or zinc gluconate and found that taking zinc had an effect.

In three trials where people were given zinc acetate, or a placebo, the zinc acetate shortened the duration of a cold by 40 per cent. Similarly, in four trials where people were given zinc gluconate, or a placebo, those taking the zinc gluconate found it reduced the duration of a cold by 28 per cent.

© Jason Raish
© Jason Raish

The team behind the meta-analysis concluded that “common cold patients may be encouraged to try zinc lozenges for treating their cold”.

So why did the zinc supplements make a difference? We know that zinc is important for your innate immune system, the part of your immune system that is constantly on the alert for infections and is first to act.

Zinc helps white cells like monocytes bind to infected cells and either phagocytose them (‘eat’ them) or poison them. If you are zinc-deficient there is also a decrease in the activity of white cells called natural killer cells.

Read more from Michael Mosley:

The people who seem to get the most benefit from taking zinc are the over-60s, as zinc deficiency is common in older age groups. Taking zinc supplements has been shown to suppresses the formation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, the sort that can lead to a ‘cytokine storm’. This is when the immune system overreacts and attacks healthy cells – this seems to be what causes death in many older people who get COVID-19.

You get zinc from eating shellfish, fish and meat. You also find it in nuts, seeds and legumes, but in a less absorbable form.

Advertisement

So should I be taking zinc? I’m sure I get enough in my diet, and there is no real evidence it will help with COVID-19, but if I get symptoms I probably will start taking zinc supplements, just in case. But don’t take more than 40mg per day and consult your doctor if you are taking other medication.

Authors

Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley

Social networks

 

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Comment

Coronavirus vaccine Could genetic material help defeat COVID-19?

Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Coronavirus transmitted two to three days before symptoms show © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus transmitted two to three days before symptoms show

What is the R number, and why is it relevant to coronavirus? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What is the R number, and why is it relevant to coronavirus?

Coronavirus: UK patients to test existing drugs as COVID-19 treatments © Jonathan Brady/PA
Science news

Coronavirus UK patients test existing drugs against COVID-19

The Human Body

Dr Rahul Jandial "Some people like skiing, or mountain climbing, or playing poker. I like operating on people’s brains"

The Human Body

Corrupted Blood What the virus that took down World of Warcraft can tell us about coronavirus

Aleks Krotoski
Aleks Krotoski
The Human Body

Michael Mosley Is Christmas food and drink putting our health at risk?

Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley
Coronavirus: People aged 60-69 also at high risk, experts warn © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus: People aged 60-69 also at high risk, experts warn