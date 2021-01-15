Virtual lecture with Dr Stu Farrimond: 5 simple ways to upgrade your fitness, sleep, diet and more

Why is it hard to motivate myself to exercise? Will being vegan make me healthier? Should I drink my first coffee as soon as I wake up or wait a while? What’s the best way to fall – and stay – asleep? Join Dr Stuart Farrimond as he answers these lifestyle questions and many more, taken from his new book The Science of Living.

Advertisement

Dr Stu will cast his scientific eye over a typical day in our lives, breaking it down into morning, afternoon, evening and night-time routines.

Utilising the latest research in psychology, nutrition, biology, and physics, he will explore the science behind our daily living habits so we can make better informed decisions throughout the day.

In this interactive event, Dr Stu will field your questions about sleep, work, diet, rest, love and exercise – so bring all your ‘I wonder why?’ ponderings that you’ve always wanted an answer for. Dr Stu will bust myths and reveal science-based life hacks to help you become healthier, happier, and more productive.

You won’t need a microphone or webcam to join, just a keyboard to type your questions for Stu.

The event is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

7pm GMT | 11am PDT | 2pm EDT

About the speaker

Dr Stuart Farrimond is a medical doctor turned science communicator and food scientist, and is author of the DK bestsellers The Science of Cooking (2017) and Science of Spice (2018). Since 2017, Dr Stu has been the food scientist for BBC’s much-loved show Inside the Factory, hosted by Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey.

How to book:

This BBC Science Focus Magazine LIVE virtual event costs £10. Click here to book now.

Please note: if you have any difficulty booking please drop us a line at reply@sciencefocus.com

Event itinerary and information:

When: Thursday 28 January 2021, 7pm GMT

Where: Live on GOTOWEBINAR. Once you book you’ll receive an automatically generated email with all information you need to join us virtually on the night. Book your ticket now.

Advertisement

Duration: 45-minute talk from Dr Stu followed by a live Q&A session.