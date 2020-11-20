Virtual lecture with David Sumpter: 10 ways maths can improve your life

How learning just 10 equations can improve your life.

When we think of the secrets to a happy life, learning more maths is not top of the agenda. But David Sumpter will show how a small number of equations (10 of them in fact) rule many aspects of the world, from betting and sports to social media and technology.

If we can learn them, then we will not only understand how the world around us works, but also make better judgements, get greater balance in life, and make better decisions.

With examples ranging from staying calm during an epidemic to deciding when to make a change in your job or relationship, David will illustrate how maths can help you improve your life.

Following the lecture, David will be answering audience questions – you won’t need a microphone or webcam to join, just a keyboard to type with.

The event is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

7pm GMT | 11am PDT | 2pm EDT

About the speaker

David Sumpter is Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Uppsala, Sweden. He is the author of Soccermatics and Outnumbered, which have been translated into 10 languages. He has consulted in sports betting and worked with a number of world’s biggest football clubs and national teams, including Hammarby, Barcelona and England.

How to book:

Event itinerary and information:

When: Thursday 3 December 2020, 7pm (Greenwich Mean Time)

Where: Live on GOTOWEBINAR. Once you book you’ll receive an automatically generated email with all information you need to join us virtually on the night.

Duration: A 45-minute talk from David followed by a live Q&A session.