Virtual lecture with Tim Spector: why almost everything we have been told about food is wrong

Is salt really the enemy? Is all processed food bad for us? Does red meat give you cancer?

Advertisement

Join us on Tuesday 22 September at 7pm to hear Tim Spector’s virtual lecture, Spoon-Fed.

Tim Spector reveals why almost everything we have been told about food is wrong. He questions every diet plan, official recommendation, miracle cure or food label we encounter, and encourages us to rethink our whole relationship with food.

This event is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

7pm BST | 11am PDT | 2pm EDT

About the speaker

Tim Spector is a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London. He is a multi-award-winning expert in personalised medicine and the gut microbiome, and has played a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19 by supporting the NHS with the creation of a COVID-19 Tracker App.

How to book:

This BBC Science Focus Magazine LIVE virtual event costs £10. Click here to book now.

Please note: if you have any difficulty booking please drop us a line at reply@sciencefocus.com

Event itinerary and information:

When: Tuesday 22 September 2020, 7pm–8pm (British Summer Time)

Where: Live on GOTOWEBINAR. Once you book you’ll receive an automatically generated email with all information you need to join us virtually on the night.

Advertisement

Duration: 60 minutes, including a 30-minute talk from Tim followed by a live Q&A session.