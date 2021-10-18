If you’re someone who takes out their bicycle each day for their morning commute, or simply goes for the occasional weekend ride, there are plenty of attachments you can fit onto your bike (and yourself) that will help make your journey safer and more entertaining.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for a way to manage storage so you’re not fiddling with your pockets as you ride, need additional lighting to make sure you’re visible on busy roads as the evenings become darker, or a camera to record all the off-road fun or on-road interactions, we’ve got you covered with our pick of the best bicycle gadgets.

For more road tech inspiration, take a look at our car gadgets.

Best bicycle gadgets to buy in 2021

BOBLOV Mini Camera

Keep an extra eye on the road as you ride with this clip-on mini camera that will record your journeys in HD. Fitted with a 1080p quality camera that records in 30fps, it should deal well with changing light due to its auto exposure, with additional auto white balance to keep the images as clear as possible.

It claims to have four hours of recording time so you have a video record of any instances you may want to rewatch after your cycle. Small enough to store inside a pocket, it has a clip to attach to your clothing, as well as a tripod thread on the bottom so you can mount it on the bike itself.

Hövding Cycling Airbag

Designed by Swedish company Hövding for those who want to cycle without the hassle of a helmet, the Hövding cycling airbag is a collar that busts into action to protect you when it senses you have been in a collision.

Claiming to offer 8x more protection than a traditional bicycle helmet, Hövding says the airbag inflates in just 0.1 seconds.

Buy cycling helmet now from Hövding

COTOP Touchscreen Gloves

These gloves are quite literally handy, with features that should protect you in the elements, while letting you access and use your touchscreen phone without having to remove them. The fingertips are able to engage with your smartphone screen due to the metallic electric screen touch mesh which they claim is durable, so it shouldn’t fade and fail on you.

Made with anti-slip silicone in the palm for firm grip of your handlebars, the backs have windproof but breathable material which means you’re protected without overheating on long rides.

Garmin Varia UT800 Smart Headlight

While cycling among cars it’s important that you’re seen, especially on darker evenings as the winter draws in. This headlight from Garmin has a strong 800-lumen output with a visibility distance of one mile which should do the trick.

It provides 270 degrees of visibility to help ensure you’re seen during your commute, with an eight hour battery life that should see you through both sides of your journey.

Granite Flat Tyre Repair Stash

Don’t be caught out in the middle of your ride with a flat tyre and nothing to fix it. This tyre repair kit has been designed to fit inside your handlebar for ultimate convenience, provided your handlebar diameter is larger than 18mm.

The kit includes a fork, a reamer, and four tyre plugs, coming in at a weight of 35g which shouldn’t offset your balance on a simple ride.

Livall BH60SE Bluetooth Enabled Smart Helmet

This helmet won’t just help protect you in the case of a fall, it’s also packed with features that should make the overall ride safer and more enjoyable. Connecting via Bluetooth to a remote that fits on the handlebars, you can choose from a variety of eight LED tail lights, as well as eight indicator signal lights that shine from the helmet.

You can also connect the helmet to your phone and make calls through the windbreak microphone, or play music through the Bluetooth speakers above the ears that should still allow you to hear ambient traffic noise so you’re aware of your surroundings.

Remote Control Bike Indicators

Designed to increase rider safety when moving through busy traffic lanes, the Signal Pod is a wireless signalling system that places indicator control buttons on the handlebars that link to lights at the rear of your seat, so your intentions are more clear on the road.

It includes three light-up options: a left and right arrow, as well as hazard lights that replicate those from a car or motorcycle. An apparently waterproof unit, it should be durable in poor weather conditions. Just bear in mind that since this is only a rear indicator you will still need to indicate with your arm out when crossing traffic.

LifeLine Waterproof Single Bike Cover

Take care of your bike when it’s off road to ensure it’s up to the task when you’re on the road, by storing it under this waterproof cover from Lifeline. Boasting a highly waterproof fabric as well as buckle closure, it should keep the elements from your ride, with bike lock holes at the front so you can make sure it’s securely stored away.

Topeak Fuel Tank Bag (Large)

If you’ve struggled to find a suitable storage solution for your bike and are overloading your pockets with your phone, money and keys, the Topeak fuel tank bag may be for you.

A subtle, streamline bag that fits onto the frame of your bike, it has plenty of room for all your essentials, as well as fuel bars for the journey, without weighing your bike down. It claims to be waterproof, with a zip for easy access as well as a hole for your headphones so you can remain connected to your phone on the go.

GoPro HERO8 Black

Whether you’re riding through a trail and want HD footage of the scenery, or you’re on the road in rough conditions wanting to keep a record of your ride, the GoPro HERO is a famously rugged action camera that should be able to catch it all.

Capable of recording in 4k as well as taking 12 megapixel photos, it’s built with HyperSmooth 2.0 technology for video stabilisation and should be waterproof to 33ft, which means it’ll be fine in any rainstorm.

Compatible with over 30 mounts and accessories, it can be clipped to your chest, attached to a helmet or fixed to your bike as you ride.