The best coffee gadgets to buy for caffeine addicts

Fancy channelling your inner barista? There’s loads of cool tech available to help caffeine fans fuel their love of coffee. We’ve rounded up the best coffee gadgets so you can fill your cupboards, and cups, to the brim.

Whether you’re a filter fanatic or a latte lover, our list includes a range of gadgets, at varying price points, so you can enhance your coffee-drinking experience.

So if you want to turn your kitchen into a hipster café with the help of a swanky coffee machine, or make a tasty brew when you’re camping in the wilderness, we’ve got you covered.

Best coffee gadgets for 2021

AeroPress coffee and espresso maker

This handy coffee maker is a popular pick amongst coffee enthusiasts, and for good reason. AeroPress is a coffee press that aims to reduce the bitterness and high acidity that can often occur with a traditional French press. It’s all about the speedy, total-immersion brewing process, which can take less than a minute. The AeroPress filter paper helps reduce grit and clean up time, so it’s a win win.

Another appealing feature is its portable and lightweight nature, as you can enjoy the benefits of press coffee when you’re away from your kitchen. It can also make espresso coffee which places cappuccinos and lattes on the menu! As well as the press itself, you get a funnel, scoop, stirrer, filters and a filter holder.

Barista & Co brew it stick coffee maker

Another easy-to-clean, portable choice, this coffee gadget is a great pick if you’re making a cup of coffee for one. Just place your favourite coarse ground coffee into the small infuser basket, attach the handle, and leave to brew in boiling water. You can even twist and stir to alter the strength of your coffee. The 360˚ filter is incredibly fine and aims to prevent unwanted coffee grounds from entering your delicious hot beverage. There’s even a useful little pot to help keep your counter clean! If you’re ‘coffeed-out’, you can also use it with loose tea.

Sage barista express coffee machine

If you’re ready to take the plunge and treat yourself to an all-singing, all-dancing coffee machine, this option from Sage has some pretty jazzy features. This ‘bean-to-cup’ model has an integrated grinder so you can serve freshly ground coffee on demand, and with 15 grind settings, you can change the coarseness to suit your preference. The digital temperature control ensures the water is served at the correct temperature, for effective espresso extraction. And if you want to give latte art a go, you can go wild with the steam wand and create your very own masterpiece.

Comandante coffee grinder

As handheld coffee grinders go, the Comandante range is particularly impressive. This model features strong and sharp ‘nitro blade’ technology to cut the coffee beans. If you’re happy to spend the money, and you’re serious about the quality and consistency of your coffee grinding skills, this could be quite the game-changer. With an approximate grinding speed of one bean per turn, this device is great for those lazy Sunday mornings when you’re happy to take the time to make an extra-special, velvety brew.

Smeg milk frother

This Smeg coffee gadget is one for the milky, frothy top fans. You can froth both hot and cold milk, and it features anti-slip feet to ensure it stays in one place. We love the retro vibe, and it’s a quick and easy way to glam up your coffees and hot chocolates for a café experience in the comfort of your own home.

Stanley pour over

If you love camping as much as you love coffee, this could be the coffee gadget for you. This pour-over coffee maker consists of a stainless steel body, a removable and reusable filter and a filter holder. Just place your cup underneath, grab your ground coffee of choice, pour over your boiling water, and let it brew. The stainless steel filter means you don’t have to worry about paper filters, making it an eco-friendly pick. There’s a measuring guide in place, and you can make up to six cups, so it’s perfect for outdoor group activities. Renowned for their durability and hardy nature, Stanley is a solid choice when it comes to outdoor gear.

Bialetti moka induction coffee maker

The Bialetti moka induction coffee maker is pretty charming. It works on all hobs, even induction, thanks to the boiler’s outer steel layer. It’s a great way to mix traditional coffee-making methods with modern kitchen appliances. It can make up to six cups, so it’s a useful coffee gadget to have in your cupboard when you’re doing a round.

Airscape coffee storage canister

Looking to upgrade your coffee bean storage facilities? This stylish coffee canister has been specifically designed to lock out humidity and air, so your coffee beans remain fresh and flavoursome. It can also be used to extend the life of other tasty treats such as biscuits, nuts and cereal. This size can hold up to 250g of whole coffee beans, but if you think you’ll get through that too quickly, you can opt for a larger size.

Gold coffee scoop

This gold coffee scoop doubles as a clip for your coffee bag, so you can keep your coffee fresh. It’s a very practical yet thoughtful gift, and would work well as an affordable secret Santa present. It’s also a handy way to keep your coffee scoop in one place so you can’t lose it!

