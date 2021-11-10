The best James Bond gifts to buy in 2021

To celebrate Daniel Craig’s latest outing in the recent Bond blockbuster, we’ve selected our picks of the best 007 gift ideas that will satisfy any super-spy super-fan.

From collectible memorabilia, to replica watches featured in No Time To Die, and even a miniature Aston Martin DB5, we’ve found everything you need to put the biggest Bond buff you know in double-oh-heaven.

So complete your mission to make a spy fan happy, with our picks of the best James Bond gifts below.

Best James Bond gifts to buy in 2021

James Bond Funko Pop

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond may be over, but you can celebrate his legacy with this collectible figure from Funko Pop. Modelled after the classic opening of the 2008 Quantum of Solace film, 007 can be seen in one of his typically sharp suits holding onto his Heckler & Koch UMP-9 machine gun.

Made from vinyl, this Funko Pop figure stands at 9 centimetres and comes with a window display box. This means you can show off the new addition to your collection without breaking the seal, so you can keep it in top condition for longer.

LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5

If you’ve always fancied one of Bond’s dream cars but don’t quite have the budget, you can now own your very own Aston Martin DB5, in LEGO form at least.

Gain a greater understanding of one of 007’s most iconic vehicles with this intricate build made from 1,295 pieces. Once complete it should have an impressive range of functionality, allowing you to raise the rear-window, deploy the wheel-mounted tyre scythes and reveal the front wing machine guns with the gear stick.

OMEGA Seamaster Diver watch

An identical replica of Bond’s watch from No Time To Die, the Omega Seamaster 007-Edition diver watch claims to have the industry’s highest standards when it comes to both performance and precision timekeeping.

Safe to wear in water up to 300 metres, and made with a 42mm titanium case with sapphire crystal glass for protection, this is both an elegant and durable watch for any serious Bond fan.

Casino Royale book

Return to where it all started, with Ian Fleming’s novel that brought James Bond into existence back in 1953. Casino Royale was the basis of the 2006 film of the same name, which showcased Daniel Craig in his debut as 007. The story follows Bond’s attempt to outwit and outplay his enemy and terrorist financier Le Chifre in a high-stakes game of poker.

Published by Vintage Classics, this 256 page edition is a must-have for any serious 007 fan who wants to make their way to the beginning of the Bond franchise.

James Bond 24 carat Golden Gun cufflinks

Made to celebrate the latest James Bond film No Time To Die, these 24 carat yellow gold-plated brass cufflinks hark back to Francisco Scaramanga’s iconic weapon in the 1974 movie The Man with the Golden Gun.

Made with a neat ball backing so they can be seamlessly applied, these would be a perfect accessory for your sharpest tuxedo.

James Bond Monopoly

Choose your spy symbol and make your way around the board, competing with friends and family as you visit famous Bond locations and bump into villains and allies alike.

Featuring six metal playing pieces that include Oddjob’s bowler hat, the classic 007 logo and the famous Lotus Esprit S1 underwater car, you can build safe houses and headquarters to take control of the landscape in the James Bond universe.

The James Bond Archives book

Weighing a hefty 6.65 kg, this is the ultimate James Bond book that covers everything you need to know from the 007 archives. Its 648 pages are packed with behind the scenes info on every Bond film, from Dr. No to No Time To Die. It features over 1,000 images as well as contributions from 150 members of cast and crew, making it the ultimate companion for any serious spy fan.

Casino Royale Poker Chip Coasters

Embark on a mission to stop your cups from staining your surfaces, and transform your home into the cards room from Casino Royale with these officially licenced poker chip coasters.

Each pack comes with three chips which feature three different colours and monetary amounts, so you can cash in when you’re done with your drinks.

Aston Martin DB5 Junior

For the mini Bond fan with a considerable budget, this replica Aston Martin DB5 junior from The Little Car Company may be only 66 per cent to scale of the original, but packs all the gadgets of the movie rendition.

Created in official partnership with Aston Martin, this driveable miniature can seat one adult and one child simultaneously, and will reach speeds of up to 45mph. It’s fitted with mock mini guns that appear behind the headlights, a digital number plate that swaps details to confuse the cops, as well as a hidden gadgets switch panel.

This mini Martin is part of a limited run of 125 vehicles.

James Bond Spectre Coffee Mug

Make yourself known as a member of Spectre with this heat change mug that reveals the ominous logo once a hot drink has been poured inside. An officially licensed piece of Bond memorabilia, this is a large mug that will hold 375ml of liquid, ideal for keeping you hydrated before your next undercover mission.

This mug comes in a decorative box if you’d like to keep it for display purposes only, but bear in mind if you do use it as a functional cup it’s hand wash only and not safe for microwave use.