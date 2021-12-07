Best robot vacuum cleaners in 2021

Robot vacuum cleaners are one of the latest technological upgrades that easily upgrade our home life. Now, along with washing machines and dishwashers, robot cleaners can save us time by doing most of the floor cleaning for us.

Newer robotic vacuums have some impressive features, too. They can accept voice commands, learn detailed layouts of your home, and even empty their bins into the dock. We’ve chosen the best robot vacuum cleaners available for a number of different budgets.

Best robotic vacuum cleaners

iRobot Roomba s9+

Buy now from Amazon (£1499.99), iRobot (£1499.99).

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is the full package for keeping your home clean. The robot vacuum features smart mapping technology, meaning it learns the layout of your home allowing you to control when and where it cleans. The 1.3GHz processor collects 230,400 data points per second to create a detailed map of your home.

Using sensors, the s9+ can find dirt and dust on hard floors and in carpets – even in hard-to-find places. It has a specially angled corner brush to reach those deep spaces, and the rubber-treaded brushes stay in complete contact with the floor to maximise suction.

An added bonus is the stand that allows the robot to empty 30 bins of dirt and dust automatically, while using the same dock to charge itself. The s9+ is a great choice if you want to forget about cleaning for weeks at a time.

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The Eufy hybrid robot vacuum has you covered for both picking up dirt and deep cleaning the floor. Thanks to the 2-in-1 hybrid design, the robot can mop while it’s vacuuming for an efficient clean. The 250ml tank holds enough water to mop for up to 140 minutes. The vacuum cleaner is powered by twin turbines, each offering 2,000Pa of suction power, making it an ideal choice for pet owners.

The RoboVac X8 memorises your home, creating automatically-generated multi-floor maps. This helps it determine the most efficient cleaning route while allowing you to customise cleaning areas and no-go zones.

Dyson 360 Heurist

The 360 Heurist utilises Dyson’s long-established vacuuming technology into a self-learning robotic vacuum. The robot boasts edge-to-edge cleaning thanks to the brush bar that runs along the full width of the device. It also claims that the 78,000rpm motor can spin small, fine pieces of dirt into the bin.

It uses smart technology to learn a map of your home and it can use eight LED lights to guide it when it’s dark. The top of the robot features a handy display that shows a variety of messages, from battery charge to Wi-Fi status. Another helpful feature is the tank tracks on the bottom of the robot, making sure that no wheels get stuck on obstacles on the floor.

iRobot Roomba i7+

Buy now from iRobot (£799.99), Amazon (£799.99).

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Roomba i7+ can be controlled with your voice. Tell it to clean a certain room or follow a specific route that can be set via the iRobot HOME App. The app allows you to give your robot instructions from wherever you are.

Using dual multi-surface rubber brushes, the robot hugs the floor to maximise how much dirt and hair it can pick up. Plus, the high-efficiency filter claims to capture 99 per cent of mould, pollen, dust mites and pet allergens to help keep your home allergen-free.

ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S

A perfect choice if you’re on a budget, the ECOVACS robot vacuum has a lot of the features of premium-range models at a more affordable price. It works on hard floor and carpet, has drop-detect sensors and automatically self-charges.

Using the ECOVACS app, or Google Home or Alexa, you can customise how the robot cleans and set up personal preferences. The sensors are able to detect and adapt to different floor types and develop a multi-floor map of your home.

Roborock S6 MaxV

The S6 MaxV is Roborock’s top of the line choice. It boasts a reactive AI system that uses two cameras to detect objects in real time. And with 2,400Pa suction power and a mopping feature (microfibre cloth attached to a water tank), the device is adaptable and prepared for deep cleaning.

The app gives you the ability to set different cleaning modes for different floors which is handy for avoiding wet carpets or un-mopped hard floors. It also has a pet mode available that can maximise suction to pick up hair while keeping the cameras on high alert for any pet accidents.

Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX

The RoboVac 11S MAX is another strong choice from Eufy’s line of affordable robot vacuums. At 2.85 inches (7.2cm) tall, this model has a slim design that can glide under furniture. It uses a brushless motor to reduce noise, making this a great option if you’re looking for a quiet cleaner.

It’s a smart device too, with a variety of different cleaning modes and 10 infrared sensors to detect its surroundings in your home.

iRobot Roomba j7

Buy now from iRobot (£699.99), Amazon (£699.99).

Using a 3-stage cleaning system, the Roomba j7 utilises power suction, an edge-sweeping brush and dual multi-surface rubber brushes to cover as much ground as it can.

The j7 also features a smart, intuitive system that can create personalised cleaning schedules and suggest extra cleans when pollen or pet hair make things a bit messier. It learns your home’s layout allowing you to give voice commands like ‘vacuum the crumbs under the table’. Plus, the robot can identify and avoid obstacles in real time.