Best sports gadgets: 8 fun picks to keep you active

If you’re struggling to stick to your ambitious new-year-new-me fitness plan, why not invest in a swanky sports gadget to help get you motivated? There’s loads of interesting sports tech available that can help make a dreaded run, or uninspiring workout, far more appealing. We’ve rounded up eight of the best sports gadgets on the market, from sweat-resistant earphones to smart skipping ropes, so you can keep track of your progress, and look forward to your training and sporting activities.

Whether you want to improve your activewear wardrobe, buy an all-singing-all-dancing sports watch, or even try out swimming goggles that display metrics on the lens, we’ve got you covered.

The best sports gadgets for 2022

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones

If you rely on your favourite tunes to get you through a workout, a solid pair of sweat-resistant earphones are bound to come in handy. The Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones feature an adjustable and secure-fit ear hook for a comfortable fit. This helpful shape could prevent your earphones from slipping out during an active boxing, combat or Zumba session. There are controls on each earphone, so you don’t have to rely on your phone to change track, or answer calls.

With up to nine hours of listening time, you can take them out for the day without worrying about losing charge. You could even do a marathon if you fancied. If you’re working out with a pal – and you can agree on a song choice – there’s an audio sharing feature which lets you enjoy the same music.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS smart watch

As well as functioning as a stylish multi-sports watch, this sports gadget aims to monitor your body’s health. It scores the quality of your sleep, so you can hop back into bed if necessary. You can also check in with your body’s battery level to assess whether you have enough energy for that run or not. You can also discover your fitness age, and set hydration goals which adjust depending on how much you sweat during a particular sport, so it’s not short of snazzy features.

It has more than 25 preloaded apps tailored to specific sports, so you can track your progress whether you’re a swimmer, runner, walker, cyclist, golfer or HIIT enthusiast.

You can pair it with your smartphone to receive calls, social media alerts and text notifications too. We’re fans of the sleek look. It’s not too bulky or overly sporty in appearance, so it works well as a smart, everyday watch as well as a sports gadget.

Theragun Elite

If you’re in need of a post-workout recovery sports gadget to help with achy muscles, this triangular massage gun could do the trick. The Theragun massage tools feature percussive therapy which aims to reach 60 per cent deeper into your muscles to help relieve muscle tension. The device claims to press against your body up to 40 times per second, so you should expect a rapid and rhythmic motion.

The Theragun Elite has five different attachments, so you can choose to target your shoulder blades, lower back or even your hands and feet, depending on what you’ve put your body through that day. There’s an app where you can alter the speed, and access customised wellness routines too.

Hydrow Rower

Fancy a home gym revamp? This rowing machine lets you watch athletes and their rowing fitness routines on a 22-inch touchscreen display as you follow along. You can even watch an athlete in real time as they glide through the water, or you can watch at a time when suits. You can also check in to a range of locations too, so while it may not be the same as actually viewing the New York skyline in person, it’s a nice change from your local gym.

The electromagnetic and computer-controlled drag mechanism aims to provide an authentic experience that resembles the sensation of actually being in the water. So if you enjoy rowing, but could do without the cold or early rise, this could be a rather expensive, but worthwhile, alternative.

£1,995

Buy the Hydrow Rower now from Hydrow

FORM smart swim goggles

If you think paying more than £100 for a pair of swimming goggles is a bit steep, you’ll be pleased to know there’s a reason for the hefty price tag. These are smart goggles, so you can view metrics and workout instructions on the lens as you swim. You can view your swim time, distance and pace, so they’re a great idea if you’re sick of counting laps.

There’s the option of syncing up with an app too, so you can track your performance and customise your goggles. With an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours, you shouldn’t have to worry about losing charge whilst cracking on with your lengths.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck

A trusty base layer can help make frosty bike runs and hikes far more enjoyable. This Patagonia pick features odour control technology, making it a great option for multi-day, shower-less hikes. In addition to this, the mid-weight zip-neck top offers venting zips and moisture wicking fabric, so you should stay warm without feeling too stuffy. It would be a welcome addition to any outdoor sport lover’s wardrobe, and Patagonia is a solid choice when it comes to looking good outdoors.

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2

Trying for a new PB?

This road racing shoe features breathable mesh, Nike’s lightest foam and a full-length carbon-fibre plate, in order to create a responsive feel when you run. The fact Nike’s Vaporfly shoes have proven so popular with successful marathon runners suggests this colourful pair of trainers shouldn’t disappoint.

Running shoes containing more than one plate are now officially banned from competitions, so if you’re planning on competing in the Olympics, you should be safe with the ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2.

£224.95

Buy the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 now from Nike

Tangram Rookie smart rope

The humble skipping rope has received a high-tech upgrade! Whether you’re a skipping pro, or just fancy trying out a new cardio exercise, this smart rope is sure to liven up your exercise schedule. You can connect to an app via Bluetooth which tracks your jump count and calories burned. So if you’re lacking motivation, you can keep an eye on your skipping progress.

It’s a budget friendly choice if you’d rather not splash out on a sports gadget, and it’s something you can do indoors which is always a bonus, particularly during the winter when it gets dark so early.

£39.95