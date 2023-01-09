Every year, tech companies flock to Las Vegas to show off their latest and weirdest inventions, unveiling the next year of ground-breaking products.

CES 2023 is now over, with all of the latest and best tech now officially announced.

Below we've picked out the best reveals from the event, ranging from flying cars to accessible gaming controllers and all of the best future technology.

The best CES 2023 future technology

Tablets on top of tablets - Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

© Lenovo

Lenovo's big CES reveal has received a mixed reception. The company announced the Yoga Book 9i which is two tablets combined together.

The end result is essentially a laptop, but where you would normally have the keyboard, you get a second screen.

It sounds strange, but this does allow the user to work with the tablet in a number of ways.

You can use this as one very long tablet, a laptop or two separate screens. And when you're not using it or carrying it around, the tablet can be folded up for easy transport.

It comes with a kickstand and keyboard included and will be shipping in April.

The flying car is becoming a reality - Aska Fly

The Jetsons came out way back in the 1960s and now the possibility of flying cars is looking like a reality.

The company Aska Fly could be seen at CES 2023 with a real-life flying car.

The Aska eVTOL drive can, in theory, be driven on the road and take off to fly through the sky.

Like all of the most exciting things at CES, this is only a concept for now. Aska is working on getting the car road certified, but this could still take a while.

The ultimate projector experience - Samsung The Premiere 8K projector

Projectors are seeing a huge spike in popularity, able to turn any room with a large enough wall into a theatre.

Samsung has now announced 'The Premiere 8K which, by the sounds of it, is the full package of projectors.

Not only is it an ultra-short throw projector (can be sat just in front of the wall), but it also offers staggering 8K quality.

It can create an image of up to 150 inches and includes built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos, as well as lighting effects.

No price has been announced yet but we would imagine this will be expensive.

Folding and sliding tablets - Samsung Flex Hybrid

© Samsung

If Samsung are to be believed, folding tech is the future. While most consumer tech companies have actively avoided attempts at folding their tablets and smartphones, Samsung can't seem to stop with the Flex Hybrid being the latest attempt.

This device can unfold to reveal a full-length tablet. While that alone is impressive, Samsung has gone the extra step, allowing you to slide an additional bit of screen out from the side.

It is incredibly overkill, but it is a great example of the impressive achievements Samsung is pulling off when it comes to screen technology.

A smart watch that tracks your alertness - Citizen CZ Smartwatch

© Citizen

Smart watches are less about telling the time, and more about learning every single intimate detail about you, feeding it back to you in detailed data, charts and warning about your health.

For some, that's great and for others a complete horror. If you fall in the former group, excited about the potential of wearables, Citizen's new CZ smart watch will be one to watch.

Using tools based on research from the NASA Ames Research Center, the CZ can assess both your fatigue and alertness levels.

The watch measures your sleeping patterns, heart rate, energy levels and a host of other factors to give a clear picture of how you're feeling each day - a nice reminder on those days that you're not feeling so great.

3D without the glasses - Asus Vivobook Pro

© Asus

Remember the good old days of 3D movies, witnessing the occasional breach of dimensions through a pair of glasses as a car slightly looked like it was breaking through the screen? While 3D films have taken a bit of a backseat, Asus is looking to revive the technology, but without the need for glasses.

With the new Vivobook Pro, Asus has made use of lenticular lenses and advanced ear tracking to create surprisingly realistic 3D images.

The laptop will render separate images for each eye, following the position of the head and eyes to adjust to them accordingly.

While glasses-free 3D is certainly impressive, it is unclear how useful this will actually be in practice.

Oura finally has a real competitor - Movano Evie

© Movano

Looking to take on the powerhouse that is Oura Ring, Movano's Evie is a take on the wearable health-tracker ring, offering an impressive battery life and more detailed readouts for menstrual health management.

Along with this, the ring also measures calories burnt, sleep, steps walked and more.

While it is nothing revolutionary, it is a good step forward in the market of subtle wearable tech.

Revolutionising manual labour - Apogee exo-suit

© German Bionic

Science-fiction movies would have you believe that exo-skeletons will turn us all into crime-fighting warriors, capable of leaping great distances and flipping cars. In reality, the technology could actually help to revolutionise manual labour.

At CES, German Bionics released a new version of their exo-skeleton. The Apogee is a lightweight suit which takes up to 30kg of a weight off your back, a small but very helpful aid to those lifting all day.

The suit offers real-time data readouts and monitors ergonomic performance to make sure the user is lifting safely.

