Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. Could we genetically modify an animal so that it could live unaided on another planet or moon?
Could we genetically modify an animal so that it could live unaided on another planet or moon? © Getty Images

Could we genetically modify an animal so that it could live unaided on another planet or moon?

Asked by: Andrew Cirel, Corsham

There may already be microbes on Earth that could survive on Mars. Bacteria from the Dead Sea and the Arctic tundra have been shown to survive in a simulated Martian atmosphere.

Advertisement

Venus would be trickier, even in its cooler upper atmosphere, because this planet has no ice or water. Alien life might have its own completely different biochemistry, but we couldn’t genetically engineer it, because DNA molecules themselves require water.

For more complex, multicellular life, the lack of atmospheric oxygen on Mars would probably rule out this planet. Earth organisms that don’t need oxygen are almost all single-celled because anaerobic metabolisms produce much less energy.

But Jupiter’s moon Europa has a liquid water ocean underneath its icy crust, and in 2009, researchers at the University of Arizona suggested that there might be oxygen too. How survivable this ocean is for Earth life will depend on what other toxins and nutrients are dissolved in it.

Deep-sea fish and invertebrates would be good colonisation candidates, though, and genetic engineering might be useful to give them improved cold and pressure resistance.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Could we genetically engineer animals to be photosynthetic? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Could we genetically engineer animals to be photosynthetic?

Do whales sleep? © iStock
Nature

Do whales sleep?

Chappie © Shutterstock
Future Technology

Does a computer know that it’s a computer?

How do bulletproof vests work? © Getty Images
Future Technology

How do bulletproof vests work?

How can I cut my car's fuel consumption? © iStock
Future Technology

How can I cut my car’s fuel consumption?

Is it possible to encrypt the data on my laptop? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Is it possible to encrypt the data on my laptop?

What’s the difference between a supercharger and a turbocharger? © iStock
Future Technology

What’s the difference between a supercharger and a turbocharger?

Why does my DAB radio’s signal lag behind my FM radio’s signal? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Why does my DAB radio’s signal lag behind my FM radio’s signal?