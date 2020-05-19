What is Dolby Atmos?

Atmos is Dolby’s newest way of generating realistic surround sound. It works by employing multiple speakers – and not just the 5.1 or 7.1 channels you might be used to in a home cinema setup. A fully-fledged Dolby Atmos cinema can utilise up to 64 speakers, although you can create a convincing Dolby Atmos system with far fewer.

Advertisement

The key difference between Atmos and previous systems is that Atmos employs not just left/right/centre and front/rear speakers, but top (ceiling) and bottom (floor) speakers as well.

For producers of movie soundtracks, this means separate channels have to be created for each of these speakers – hence the arrival of the Mix Stage post-production suite at Abbey Road Studios.

The likes of Yamaha, Samsung, Kef, Pioneer, LG and Onkyo all sell Atmos-compatible products, from soundbars to AV receivers, and interestingly, the technology isn’t limited to audiovisual applications – Ministry Of Sound in London recently became the first nightclub in the world to have a Dolby Atmos sound system installed.

Read more: