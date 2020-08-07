Accessibility Links

Instant Genius: Future Life

Everything you need to know about how we will live in the future.

Here are even more fantastic features about the future that we think you’ll love:

Future technology: 22 ideas about to change our world
Future Technology

Future technology 22 ideas about to change our world

Floating farms, brain wave passwords, and coffee-powered cars are just some of the incredible inventions and innovations that will shape our future.

Move over, Mars: why we should look further afield for future human colonies © Getty Images
Space

Move over, Mars: why we should look further afield for future human colonies

Why should Mars get all the attention? There are so many more exciting places in our Solar System we could live.

The year 2020 vision © Getty Images
Future Technology

2020 vision: what we thought the future would look like in 2010

Dive into an average day in 2020, as predicted in 2010.

James Lovelock at 100 © Alamy
Planet Earth

James Lovelock What can the father of Gaia theory tell us about our future?

On the eve of the visionary scientist's 100th birthday, James Lovelock, creator of Gaia theory, reflects on his life and career.

Exciting new green technology of the future © iStock
Future Technology

Exciting new green technology of the future

If we want to live in an eco-friendly future we need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and become more energy efficient - here is some of the future tech helping us go green.

Dude, where’s my flying car? 11 future technologies we’re still waiting for
Future Technology

Dude, where’s my flying car? 11 future technologies we’re still waiting for

A lot has changed since the 90s when BBC Focus began, so what did we correctly predict, and what advances can we expect over the next three decades?

Science Focus Podcast: The future of humanity © Getty Images
Space

Michio Kaku The future of humanity

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku discusses the future of humanity, how we’re going to terraform Mars, why the modern space race will change life on Earth, and why aliens probably won’t bother to…

Five innovative vehicles delivering the future of transportation (Hyperloop)
Future Technology

Future technology 5 innovative vehicles delivering the future of transportation

From hyper-fast trains to flying taxis, we look at the vehicles that are set to transform how we get around.

