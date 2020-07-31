Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Instant Genius
  3. Instant Genius: Stress

Instant Genius: Stress

5 Items

Everything you need to know about stress, from how to beat it to whether it could be good for you.

Download your free copy of Instant Genius: Stress here

Here are even more fantastic features about stress that we think you’ll love:

How does physical exercise help reduce stress? © Getty Images
The Human Body

How does physical exercise help reduce stress?

Physical exercise is beneficial for both body and mind, but how can hitting the gym have such a positive mental effect?

Learning to drive can lower stress levels in rats © University of Richmond
Science news

Learning to drive can lower stress levels in rats

The rats were trained to operate tiny cars to get food rewards

Advertisement
Stress really does turn your hair grey © Getty Images
Science news

Stress really does turn your hair grey

Stress causes nerves in the hair follicles to release the hormone norepinephrine, a study in mice has shown.

Meditation leaves me feeling more stressed. What am I doing wrong? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Meditation leaves me feeling more stressed. What am I doing wrong?

Ommm…Arrrgh. Not everyone has positive experiences practicing meditation.

The wrong time to be fifty: middle-aged people are more stressed in the 21st Century © Getty Images
Science news

The wrong time to be fifty: middle-aged people are more stressed in the 21st Century

Life is more stressful for middle-aged people now than in the 1990s, a study has found.

See more about stress
Advertisement

Tags