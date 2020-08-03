Accessibility Links

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on physics

Why does the Earth's magnetic field reverse? What's our relationship with the Sun? Find out more about physics while taking part in August's Science Focus Book Club.

We’re still learning about how Earth works © Getty Images
Planet Earth

The Earth’s magnetic field reverses more often – now we know why

New research proposes a link between plate tectonics and reversals of the Earth’s magnetic field.

Can you weigh the world? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you weigh the world? Revolutionary experiments in physics

Some go to great lengths to understand the world around us – here are three extraordinary experiments from the history of science.

What if the Earth’s magnetic field died? – Jim Al-Khalili © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Jim Al-Khalili What if the Earth’s magnetic field died?

What if we lost the Earth’s magnetic field? That’s the question Professor Jim Al-Khalili tackles in his new novel, Sunfall. What threats from space does that leave us vulnerable to, and how might we…

How hot could Earth get before it’s uninhabitable for humans? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How hot could Earth get before it’s uninhabitable for humans?

With global warming a hot topic of debate, you may be surprised by how close our heat threshold is to the current global temperature.

A solar exploration: humans' unique relationship with the Sun © Science and Industry Museum
Space

A solar exploration: humans’ unique relationship with the Sun

We love the Sun and depend on it completely. Manchester's Science and Industry Museum explores our fascination with it.

Why is the magnetic north pole moving? - Ciaran Beggan © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Science Focus Podcast Why is the magnetic north pole moving? - Ciaran Beggan

The magnetic north pole is rocketing towards Siberia at 50 kilometres per year. Why is this happening, and what does it mean for us?

Five-books-about-physics-thumbnail
Books

Jim Al-Khalili My pick of the 5 best physics books

If you're interested in picking up a good science book, physicist Jim Al-Khalili picks out his favourite on the subject of physics.

How much of the electromagnetic spectrum does the Sun emit? © NASA/SDO
Everyday science

How much of the electromagnetic spectrum does the Sun emit?

From high-energy X-rays to long-wavelength radio waves, what electromagnetic radiation does the Sun emit and where in the Sun does this radiation come from?

Mission into the Sun © Andy Potts
Space

How the Parker Solar Probe will ‘touch the Sun’

We’ve visited Pluto and the outer reaches of the Solar System, and our rovers are trundling over the surface of Mars. Yet the Sun has remained stubbornly out of reach… until now.

Six mind-blowing physics lessons from our new podcast series with Prof Jim Al-Khalili © Getty Images
Everyday science

Six mind-blowing physics lessons from our new podcast series with Prof Jim Al-Khalili

We asked Jim the most-searched-for physics questions on Google and he gave us a guided tour of the key ideas and unsolved mysteries in physics.

