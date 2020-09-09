Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on plants, deep time and the world beneath our feet
How do trees communicate in a forest? How has evolution shaped the Earth? Here's some more for you to read while taking part in September's Science Focus Book Club.
The wood-wide web Can trees and plants really talk to each other?
There’s evidence that trees communicate via a vast, underground network of fungal connections – we dive in to the murky world of mycorrhizal networks.
Journalist and broadcaster Gaia Vince tells us how culture evolution played a big part in Homo sapiens dominance over the other hominins.
Scientists around the world are studying everything from glaciers to deserts to find out how climate change is affecting our planet.
Before Tyrannosaurus rex and Diplodocus roamed the planet, a group of small animals were eking out a successful existence and would one day come to dominate - here’s how a bounty of…
Scientists believe south-western Amazonia to be the fifth area of the world where the earliest domestication of plants began.
Considerable confusion exists over some very fundamental aspects of evolution, compounded by the language we use to describe it.
In his book, Origins, astrobiologist Lewis Dartnell shows us how the Earth’s ancient geography has influenced the development of human civilisations, and how it still affects our behaviour…
Neil Shubin How do big changes in evolution happen?
Evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin explains how life made the jump from land to water and how dinosaurs took to the air.
Life finds a way When nature reclaims abandoned places
What happens to a human environment when all the people leave? Nature takes it back.
We speak to Bob Ward, the policy and communications director for the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.