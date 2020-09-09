Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Books
  3. Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on plants, deep time and the world beneath our feet
Further reading on plants, deep time and the world beneath our feet © Getty Images

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on plants, deep time and the world beneath our feet

10 Items

How do trees communicate in a forest? How has evolution shaped the Earth? Here's some more for you to read while taking part in September's Science Focus Book Club.

Mycorrhizal networks: what exactly is the wood-wide web? © Tidy Designs
Nature

The wood-wide web Can trees and plants really talk to each other?

There’s evidence that trees communicate via a vast, underground network of fungal connections – we dive in to the murky world of mycorrhizal networks.

Gaia Vince: What part does culture play in our evolution? © Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images
The Human Body

Gaia Vince What part does culture play in our evolution?

Journalist and broadcaster Gaia Vince tells us how culture evolution played a big part in Homo sapiens dominance over the other hominins.

Advertisement
Meet the scientists going to extreme lengths to study climate change © Reuters
Planet Earth

Meet the scientists going to extreme lengths to study climate change

Scientists around the world are studying everything from glaciers to deserts to find out how climate change is affecting our planet.

The secret world of mammal evolution © Getty Images
Nature

Mammal evolution How ancient fossils are revealing the secrets of our earliest ancestors

Before Tyrannosaurus rex and Diplodocus roamed the planet, a group of small animals were eking out a successful existence and would one day come to dominate - here’s how a bounty of…

Humans grew plants in 'forest islands' of the Amazon 10,000 years ago © Umberto Lombardo / University of Bern
Science news

Humans grew plants in ‘forest islands’ of the Amazon 10,000 years ago

Scientists believe south-western Amazonia to be the fifth area of the world where the earliest domestication of plants began.

Evolution is a most certainly a theory, but certainly not “just” a theory © Getty Images
Comment

Adam Hart "Evolution is most certainly a theory, but certainly not 'just' a theory"

Considerable confusion exists over some very fundamental aspects of evolution, compounded by the language we use to describe it.

BABYLON, HILLAH, IRAQ - NOVEMBER 20, 2016: This is DigitalGlobe closeup satellite imagery of the remains and location of Babylon -- and ancient city in Mesopotamia. Located in Hillah, Iraq. (Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images)
Planet Earth

Earth’s ancient geography ‘directed the course of human evolution’

In his book, Origins, astrobiologist Lewis Dartnell shows us how the Earth’s ancient geography has influenced the development of human civilisations, and how it still affects our behaviour…

Neil Shubin: How do big changes in evolution happen? © Getty Images
Nature

Neil Shubin How do big changes in evolution happen?

Evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin explains how life made the jump from land to water and how dinosaurs took to the air.

Life finds a way: when nature reclaims abandoned places © © Clement Bucco-Lechat/Wiki Commons
Nature

Life finds a way When nature reclaims abandoned places

What happens to a human environment when all the people leave? Nature takes it back.

Can planting billions of trees help tackle climate change? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Interview Can planting billions of trees help tackle climate change?

We speak to Bob Ward, the policy and communications director for the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

See more about nature
Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.