Body snatchers

The hit TV show The Last of Us imagined an apocalypse caused by a Cordyceps fungus turning humans into zombies. For many insects, real life isn’t much different...

Fungal parasites hijack their insect hosts and use their bodies as food and vessels for reproduction. And it’s as gruesome as it sounds.

Circadian rhythm

Can science turn a night owl into a morning lark? There are scientific tricks you can try to help you start the day feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed... and we tried them.

Pups in scrubs

Dogs have been bringing their owners comfort at home for centuries. Now, the pooches are branching out to do it in hospitals.

Killer asteroids

It’s the ultimate cosmic catastrophe. A killer space rock is locked on a collision course with Earth. When it hits, the curtain comes down on humanity as we fade into the shadows of history, just like the dinosaurs before us.

But a new study suggests we’re now safe from big impacts; it’s the small ones we have to worry about.

Plus

Health: Has Ozempic accidentally become a game-changing drug?

What jazz musicians can teach quantum physicists. Wildlife: Inside the secret lives of bees and what you can plant for a bee-friendly garden.

