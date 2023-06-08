Computer passwords

Forget your passwords. Google’s new passkey software offers a biometric replacement for old-fashioned passwords. So can we finally forget about having to remember all those sequences of numbers, letters and symbols?

The secret life of whales

Whales cover vast distances, often submerged under water in some of the planet’s most inhospitable places. But with the right technology, you can get fascinating insights into their lives. Here’s how the latest tech is shaping the future of whale conservation.

Quantum weirdness

Shrödinger's Cat is still the most controversial thought experiment in science. So why, nearly a century after its formulation, does the paradox remain so hotly debated among researchers?

AI art

As artificial intelligence (AI) improves, artists are finding themselves in unprecedented territory. Realistic images are being made in seconds; millions of them are created each day; and the images are being entered into – and winning – art competitions. But none of them are being made by humans.

We speak to Ahmed Elgammal a professor of computer science at Rutgers University to find out what this means for human creativity in the digital era.

Plus

Shape-shifting tech: We take a look at the wonderful world of programmable materials, from self-assembling structures to futuristic fabrics.

