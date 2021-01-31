A partying caterpillar and a bridge made of ants: The winners of the National Insect Week Photo Competition

The winners of the National Insect Week Photography Competition have just been announced by the Royal Entomological Society.
A record 2,443 entries were received from amateur photographers in 72 countries during 2020. Each winning photograph captures a moment in the busy and often beautiful lives of insects. People of all ages have been discovering the smaller animals we see around us every day, even during the pandemic.
Head judge Dr Tim Cockerill from Falmouth University’s Institute of Photography said “In a year that has been memorable for all the wrong reasons it is wonderful to see how so many people around the world have taken solace in nature”.
“Life has gone on as normal for insects and it’s clear that watching wildlife has been a great comfort to many of us. Every one of the photographs entered into the competition represents someone turning their attention to insects. They are truly fascinating animals and are all around us, but often go unnoticed. Photographs like these really allow us to appreciate them and the great many roles they play in nature.”
Winner of the over 18s category – German wasps drinking
Winner of the Under 18s Category – Marmalade hoverfly
Specially Commended – Ready For The Party
2nd Place Over 18s Category – Aphid Family
Specially Commended Over 18s – Southern Festoon
Highly Commended – Bridging weaver ants
Highly Commended – Walking Through Time
Highly Commended – Here Comes The Sun
2nd Place Under 18s Category – Epeolus Bee
Highly Commended Under 18s – Super-strength
Highly Commended Over 18s – European paper wasp
Specially commended – A Mother’s Love
Specially Commended – Robber Fly
Check out all of the winners and runners-up at nationalinsectweek.co.uk/photography