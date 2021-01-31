A partying caterpillar and a bridge made of ants: The winners of the National Insect Week Photo Competition

The winners of the National Insect Week Photography Competition have just been announced by the Royal Entomological Society.

A record 2,443 entries were received from amateur photographers in 72 countries during 2020. Each winning photograph captures a moment in the busy and often beautiful lives of insects. People of all ages have been discovering the smaller animals we see around us every day, even during the pandemic.

Head judge Dr Tim Cockerill from Falmouth University’s Institute of Photography said “In a year that has been memorable for all the wrong reasons it is wonderful to see how so many people around the world have taken solace in nature”.

“Life has gone on as normal for insects and it’s clear that watching wildlife has been a great comfort to many of us. Every one of the photographs entered into the competition represents someone turning their attention to insects. They are truly fascinating animals and are all around us, but often go unnoticed. Photographs like these really allow us to appreciate them and the great many roles they play in nature.”

1 Winner of the over 18s category – German wasps drinking

Alan Clark/Royal Entomological Society





2 Winner of the Under 18s Category – Marmalade hoverfly

James Spensley/Royal Entomological Society





3 Specially Commended – Ready For The Party

Phooi Leng Ho/Royal Entomological Society





4 2nd Place Over 18s Category – Aphid Family

Petar Sabol/Royal Entomological Society





5 Specially Commended Over 18s – Southern Festoon

Peter Sabol/Royal Entomological Society





6 Highly Commended – Bridging weaver ants

Karunakaran Parameswaran Pillai/Royal Entomological Society





7 Highly Commended – Walking Through Time

Elizabeth Cooksey/Royal Entomological Society





8 Highly Commended – Here Comes The Sun

Simon Carder/Royal Entomological Society





9 2nd Place Under 18s Category – Epeolus Bee

Jamie Spensley/Royal Entomological Society





10 Highly Commended Under 18s – Super-strength

Will Lawson/Royal Entomological Society





11 Highly Commended Over 18s – European paper wasp

Pascal Grüner/Royal Entomological Society





12 Specially commended – A Mother’s Love

Phooi Leng Ho/Royal Entomological Society





13 Specially Commended – Robber Fly

Andrew Murray/Royal Entomological Society

Check out all of the winners and runners-up at nationalinsectweek.co.uk/photography