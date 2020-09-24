A shark with a heart wins Drone Photo Awards 2020

An amazing photo showing a school of salmon forming the shape of a heart whilst a shark watches on, has scooped this year’s top prize in the 2020 edition of the Drone Photo Awards. “Love Heart of Nature” by the Australian photographer Jim Picôt won the award, announced on 21 September.

Here, we pick out so more of our favourites from this year’s winners and highly commended entries.

Check out the full list of winners on the Drone Photo Awards 2020 Gallery site.

See more amazing science photography:

1 A Shark with a Heart

Jim Picôt/Drone Photo Awards 2020

2 Need a push?

Joseph Cheires/Drone Photo Awards 2020





3 An Alien Metropolis

Tomasz Kowalski/Drone Photo Awards 2020





4 Closed for Business

Bachir Moukarzel/Drone Photo Awards 2020





5 A lack of Social Distancing

Mark Carwardine/Drone Photo Awards 2020

Munk’s Mobula Rays Schooling – Runner-up Wildlife Category



6 Salt (mountains) of the Earth

Igor Altuna/Drone Photo Awards 2020





7 I’m in the middle of a Chain Reaction

Boyan Ortse/Drone Photo Awards 2020

8 Just keep swimming

Roberto Corinaldesi/Drone Photo Awards 2020





9 In the Pink

Martin Harvey/Drone Photo Awards 2020

10 Red Hot Chili Peppers