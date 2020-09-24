A shark with a heart wins Drone Photo Awards 2020
The photograph, entitled Love Heart of Nature, was taken by Australian photographer Jim Picôt.
An amazing photo showing a school of salmon forming the shape of a heart whilst a shark watches on, has scooped this year’s top prize in the 2020 edition of the Drone Photo Awards. “Love Heart of Nature” by the Australian photographer Jim Picôt won the award, announced on 21 September.
Here, we pick out so more of our favourites from this year’s winners and highly commended entries.
Check out the full list of winners on the Drone Photo Awards 2020 Gallery site.
A Shark with a Heart
Need a push?
An Alien Metropolis
Closed for Business
A lack of Social Distancing
Munk’s Mobula Rays Schooling – Runner-up Wildlife Category
Salt (mountains) of the Earth
I’m in the middle of a Chain Reaction
Just keep swimming
In the Pink
