  3. A shark with a heart wins Drone Photo Awards 2020
In winter, a shark is inside a salmon school when, chasing the baitfish, the shape became a heart shape.

A shark with a heart wins Drone Photo Awards 2020

The photograph, entitled Love Heart of Nature, was taken by Australian photographer Jim Picôt.

An amazing photo showing a school of salmon forming the shape of a heart whilst a shark watches on, has scooped this year’s top prize in the 2020 edition of the Drone Photo Awards. “Love Heart of Nature” by the Australian photographer Jim Picôt won the award, announced on 21 September.

Here, we pick out so more of our favourites from this year’s winners and highly commended entries.

Check out the full list of winners on the Drone Photo Awards 2020 Gallery site.

See more amazing science photography:

1

A Shark with a Heart

Love Heart of Nature
Love Heart of Nature – Overall Winner
Jim Picôt/Drone Photo Awards 2020
2

Need a push?

Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists - 1st Classified Nature Category
Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists – 1st Classified Nature Category
Joseph Cheires/Drone Photo Awards 2020

 

3

An Alien Metropolis

Alien Structure on Earth - The Petronas towers in Kuala Lumpur
Alien Structure on Earth : The Petronas towers in Kuala Lumpur – 1st Classified Urban Category
Tomasz Kowalski/Drone Photo Awards 2020

 

4

Closed for Business

The Lockdown
The Lockdown, the busiest highway in Dubai – Highly Commended Life Under Covid-19 Category
Bachir Moukarzel/Drone Photo Awards 2020

 

5

A lack of Social Distancing

Munk's Mobula Rays Schooling - Runner-up wildlife category
Mark Carwardine/Drone Photo Awards 2020

Munk’s Mobula Rays Schooling – Runner-up Wildlife Category

6

Salt (mountains) of the Earth

Mountains Of Salt - Highly Commended People Category
Mountains Of Salt – Highly Commended People Category
Igor Altuna/Drone Photo Awards 2020

 

7

I’m in the middle of a Chain Reaction

Chemical reaction in Western Australia - Highly Commended Abstract Category
Chemical reaction in Western Australia – Highly Commended Abstract Category
Boyan Ortse/Drone Photo Awards 2020
8

Just keep swimming

On the Sea - Winner Sport Category
On the Sea – Winner Sport Category
Roberto Corinaldesi/Drone Photo Awards 2020

 

9

In the Pink

Flamingos at Lake Logipi - Runner-Up Nature Category
Flamingos at Lake Logipi – Runner-Up Nature Category
Martin Harvey/Drone Photo Awards 2020
10

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Women Sorting Dry Red Chillies - Highly Commended People Category
Women Sorting Dry Red Chillies – Highly Commended People Category
Md Tanveer Hassan Rohan/Drone Photo Awards 2020

