Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Do animals have accents?
Do animals have accents? © Getty Images

Do animals have accents?

A guide to the (often misunderstood) science of the bizarre accents found in nature.

Some animal communication is entirely hardwired. A moth can’t learn to produce a different mating pheromone, for example. But animals with more complex communication often learn the subtleties of their language by copying those around them.

Advertisement

In 1958, researchers at Cambridge University showed that male chaffinch birds reared in isolation would grow up to sing a much simpler song; all the trills and flourishes are apparently learned from other chaffinches. Over time, isolated populations within the same species develop their own regional songs.

A 2016 study at Prague University found that yellowhammers introduced to New Zealand from England in the 19th Century were using songs no longer sung by native yellowhammers back home.

An accent is more subtle than a whole new song though. The varying repertoire of songbird populations is more akin to different dialects. The message is basically the same – “Single male finch, non-smoker, GSOH, seeks mate” – but the expression is different.

Whales and dolphins use different sequences of clicks in their songs from one group to another, but here the purpose is to signal membership, not attract mates. This makes whale songs more like national anthems or football chants than accents.

To qualify as an accent, we’d need to find an animal that produces a regionally distinct vocalisation, which can still be understood by other groups, even if they hadn’t encountered it before.

In 2006, it was reported that cows from different counties might moo with distinct accents, but this was actually a PR stunt for a West Country cheese manufacturer. However, a 2012 study at the University of London found that when young goats joined a new social group, their bleats adapted to match those of the other goats. Yet, findings like this are extremely rare.

Asked by: Rob Sedgwick, Dorking

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth?

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?
Nature

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed?

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations? © Getty Images
Nature

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations?

Why do dogs lick people? © Getty
Nature

Why do dogs lick people?

Blue morpho butterfly
Nature

What’s the longest a butterfly can live for?

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion
Nature

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion