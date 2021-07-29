Accessibility Links

  3. Animal Olympics: 9 species that could smash human world records
Animal olympics © Getty

Animal Olympics: 9 species that could smash human world records

From the long jump to fencing, how would the animal kingdom's most able athletes compare to human Olympians? We got an expert to crunch the numbers.

Published:

As Tokyo welcomes the world’s best athletes to the 32nd Olympic Games, let us also celebrate the athletic abilities of the wider animal kingdom.

From fencing flatworms, to the big cat that could beat Usain Bolt, please be upstanding for the world’s greatest animal Olympians.

1. Longest Jumper

Top 10 animal Olympians © Getty
Mike Powell and a snow leopard © Getty

Human record: 8.95m – Mike Powell (USA)

Animal record: 15m –  Snow leopard

2. Highest jump

Top 10 animal Olympians © Getty
Javier Sotomayor and a White-tailed jackrabbit © Getty

Human record: 2.45m – Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

Animal record: 5.7m – White-tailed jackrabbits

3. Fastest sprinter

Usain Bolt and a cheetah © Getty, Shutterstock
Usain Bolt and a cheetah © Getty, Shutterstock

Human record: 44.72km/h – Usain Bolt (USA)

Animal record: 114.5km/h – Cheetah

4. Fastest swimmer

Michael Phelps and a sailfish © Getty
Michael Phelps and a sailfish © Getty

Human record: 7.08km/h – Michael Phelps (USA)

Animal record: 40km/h – Sailfish

5. Deepest Diver

Absolutely everything you want to know about dinosaurs © Getty
Ahmed Gabr and a Cuvier’s beaked whale © Alamy, Shutterstock

Human record: 332m – Ahmed Gabr (Egypt)

Animal record: 2,992m – Cuvier’s beaked whale

6. Weightlifting

Lasha Talakhadze and an African elephant © Getty
Lasha Talakhadze and an African elephant © Getty

Human record: 485kg – Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia)

Animal record: 1,000kg – African elephant

7. Marathon running

Eliud Kipchoge and an ostrich © Getty
Eliud Kipchoge and an ostrich © Getty

Human record: 2:01:39 hours – Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

Animal record: 45 minutes – Ostrich

8. Fastest punch

Keith Liddell and a mantis shrimp © Getty
Keith Liddell and a mantis shrimp © Getty

Human record: 20m/s – Keith Liddell (USA)

Animal record: 23m/s – Mantis shrimp

9. Fencing

© Getty
Daniele Garozzo and a flatworm © Getty

Human best: Daniele Garozzo (Italy) – 2016 Olympic gold medallist

Animal best: Flatworm – Fence with their penises as part of courtship

