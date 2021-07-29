Animal Olympics: 9 species that could smash human world records

As Tokyo welcomes the world’s best athletes to the 32nd Olympic Games, let us also celebrate the athletic abilities of the wider animal kingdom.
From fencing flatworms, to the big cat that could beat Usain Bolt, please be upstanding for the world’s greatest animal Olympians.
1. Longest Jumper
Human record: 8.95m – Mike Powell (USA)
Animal record: 15m – Snow leopard
2. Highest jump
Human record: 2.45m – Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)
Animal record: 5.7m – White-tailed jackrabbits
3. Fastest sprinter
Human record: 44.72km/h – Usain Bolt (USA)
Animal record: 114.5km/h – Cheetah
4. Fastest swimmer
Human record: 7.08km/h – Michael Phelps (USA)
Animal record: 40km/h – Sailfish
5. Deepest Diver
Human record: 332m – Ahmed Gabr (Egypt)
Animal record: 2,992m – Cuvier’s beaked whale
6. Weightlifting
Human record: 485kg – Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia)
Animal record: 1,000kg – African elephant
7. Marathon running
Human record: 2:01:39 hours – Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)
Animal record: 45 minutes – Ostrich
8. Fastest punch
Human record: 20m/s – Keith Liddell (USA)
Animal record: 23m/s – Mantis shrimp
9. Fencing
Human best: Daniele Garozzo (Italy) – 2016 Olympic gold medallist
Animal best: Flatworm – Fence with their penises as part of courtship