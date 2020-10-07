Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Can wild animals become overweight?
Can wild animals become overweight? © Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar

Can wild animals become overweight?

Asked by: Meghana Vipin

In 2019, firefighters in the German town of Bensheim rescued a chubby rat that had become stuck trying to squeeze itself through a small gap in a manhole cover. The rotund rodent was sent on its way with a valuable life lesson: that overeating isn’t necessarily a good idea.

Advertisement

Overweight animals are slow and vulnerable to predation, so don’t last long. The animals we think of as fat – seals, walruses and polar bears – aren’t overweight at all. Their blubber is an adaptation that offers buoyancy, insulation and energy storage, so sometimes it’s all about survival of the fattest.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

 

Tags

356-banners-XMAS4
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth? © Getty Images
Nature

What animal collectively makes up the largest biomass on Earth?

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?
Nature

Top 10: Which animals sleep the most?

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do wombats do cube-shaped poos?

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do red and grey squirrels not interbreed?

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations? © Getty Images
Nature

How does trophy hunting affect wild animal populations?

If you fed cows strawberries, would they make strawberry flavour milk? © Getty Images
Nature

What are cows communicating when they moo?

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion
Nature

Head to head: Grizzly bear vs African lion

What's the most sexual animal? © Getty Images
Nature

What’s the most sexual animal?