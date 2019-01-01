Do crows actually fly in a straight line?

Asked by: Mary Woods, Chichester

Not especially. It’s true that they don’t swoop through the air like starlings or swallows, but crows can often be seen circling above their nests on a winter’s afternoon. The phrase comes from the 18th Century, and probably simply stems from the fact that crows are large, noisy, conspicuous birds often seen flying alone across open countryside.

A related phrase to ‘as the crow flies’ is ‘making a beeline’, but bees don’t fly in particularly straight lines, either.

