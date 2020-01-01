Do lions purr?

Lions can make gurgling noises that sound purr-like, but opinion is divided as to whether these are true purrs. True purrs, as practised by domestic cats, occur on both the ‘in’ and ‘out’ breath, and are produced when a solid bone at the back of the throat – the hyoid – resonates.

Lion gurgles, in contrast, are made only on exhalation, and the animals have a flexible hyoid bone that prevents them from purring properly. Purr-dantic? Maybe, but it’s a big deal if you’re a big cat!

